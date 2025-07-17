14 Types Of Vodka, Explained By Experts

If you don't like vodka with too many bells and whistles, then plain vodka is likely already your go-to. Base material choice is largely left to the individual brand's discretion, with a great majority of distillers leaning toward potato, and others opting for corn, rye, wheat, or grape. There's not much of a distinction in terms of distillation technique, though. Plain vodka is first distilled to a 95% to 96% ABV purity, filtered to get rid of impurities, then watered down to achieve the standard 40% ABV.

Multiple distillations are usually necessary to achieve that clean, neutral finish you expect from a plain vodka. Some brands, like Tito's Handmade, even distill the vodkas as many as six times, which, according Jonathan Kleeman, strips the vodka of almost all flavor, "so it becomes so thin and has no real texture."

However, according to Veronika Karlova, there's an upper limit to how pure vodka can get from distillation, "Depending on the type of the still, I'd say after the fifth distillation you won't be able to achieve a greater refinement, and you will be over-distilling." Per Karlova, plain vodkas are heavily favored by mixologists for vodka cocktails, as they have a clean, smooth, almost non-expressive finish, which makes them less likely to cloud other ingredients in a cocktail.