Here's How Many Shots You're Actually Drinking In A Standard Martini

In most utilitarian terms, knowing how to make classic cocktails comes down to dosing out alcohol. Among time-tested tipples, few drinks come with a more shifting composition than a martini. A variable base of gin or vodka is complemented by an equally unfixed concentration of vermouth — running from an equal parts ratio, to a rinse, or even full omission. Throw in the fact that the cocktail is celebrated for its stiff composition, and it's very tricky to delineate the quantity of shots in a standard martini.

Thankfully, there is a convention to the craft, with particular templates tracking imbibing. For starters, there's the volume of the shot. The drinking term ranges from ⅔ of an ounce to well over two ounces in size, each capacity upheld by regional affiliations. In the U.S., a standard drink of a 40% ABV distilled spirit is considered to be 1.5 ounces, according to the National Institute of Health.

Such a size is also the typical capacity of the large part of a jigger, enabling convenient measurement amidst martini assembly. For the cocktail, a single jigger pour of spirit is rare – such an amount simply won't fill a typical serving vessel. Instead, two shots (three ounces) is the more common composition in a classic martini recipe. Although take note bartenders often deviate per taste and occasion, packing in as many as five shots or less than one in a tiny tini.