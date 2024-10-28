Here's How Many Times Tito's Is Distilled And Why It Matters

There's a reason that some alcohol tastes different and costs more (or less) than others. Typically, more costly liquor means more time and attention to detail are put into the final product. Surprisingly, Tito's Vodka is no exception to this idea while remaining a relatively budget-friendly vodka choice. This affordable spirit doesn't compromise on time and patience throughout the process — Tito's vodka is distilled a whopping six times. After combining all of the necessary ingredients and letting the liquid ferment and strain, the liquid undergoes the distillation process where the alcohol separates from the other liquids in the mix. This process is essential because it concentrates the vodka, removes impurities, and purifies the spirit.

A purified, smooth vodka is precisely what owner Bert Tito Beveridge set out to create. According to Tito's official site, the goal behind the vodka was clear: "Make a vodka that was so smooth, you could drink it straight." Undergoing the distillation process six times helps create this smooth base. However, the choice of grain and distillation type also impacts flavor.

All vodkas are made from some type of fermented grains. However, Tito's vodka uses corn rather than wheat, rye, or potatoes. Using corn makes for a gluten-free and subtly sweeter vodka with a softer, thicker texture. Another difference between Tito's and other mainstream vodkas is that its are distilled in large copper pots. This method is more time-consuming than other distilling procedures, but it produces an exceptional aroma and smoother taste.