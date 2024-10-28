Here's How Many Times Tito's Is Distilled And Why It Matters
There's a reason that some alcohol tastes different and costs more (or less) than others. Typically, more costly liquor means more time and attention to detail are put into the final product. Surprisingly, Tito's Vodka is no exception to this idea while remaining a relatively budget-friendly vodka choice. This affordable spirit doesn't compromise on time and patience throughout the process — Tito's vodka is distilled a whopping six times. After combining all of the necessary ingredients and letting the liquid ferment and strain, the liquid undergoes the distillation process where the alcohol separates from the other liquids in the mix. This process is essential because it concentrates the vodka, removes impurities, and purifies the spirit.
A purified, smooth vodka is precisely what owner Bert Tito Beveridge set out to create. According to Tito's official site, the goal behind the vodka was clear: "Make a vodka that was so smooth, you could drink it straight." Undergoing the distillation process six times helps create this smooth base. However, the choice of grain and distillation type also impacts flavor.
All vodkas are made from some type of fermented grains. However, Tito's vodka uses corn rather than wheat, rye, or potatoes. Using corn makes for a gluten-free and subtly sweeter vodka with a softer, thicker texture. Another difference between Tito's and other mainstream vodkas is that its are distilled in large copper pots. This method is more time-consuming than other distilling procedures, but it produces an exceptional aroma and smoother taste.
Different ways to use Tito's vodka
This great aroma and taste helped Tito's secure a spot on our list of the best American-made vodkas. While its goal was to be able to drink this vodka straight, that might not be your preferred method. Instead, let this vodka's sweet taste shine in your favorite cocktails, like a classier take on the dirty Shirley. Since Tito's is so smooth, it allows the underlying cherry flavors and sparkling wine to shine. Looking for an extra-boozy beverage where the alcohol is virtually undetectable but most definitely present? Try the slam drunk cocktail recipe. This fruity concoction features two types of vodka, lemonade, lemon-lime soda, and blue curaçao. Swap out one of the flavored vodkas for Tito's and a shot of pineapple juice for a tropical flavor boost.
For a more refreshing drink, make the classic Moscow mule in a copper Moscow mule mug (a great nod to the old-fashioned pot stills Tito's uses). Pour 1 ½ ounces of vodka into a copper mug before mixing it with zesty ginger beer and tangy lime juice. This bubbly, fresh, and aromatic cocktail is perfect year-round. Make penne a la vodka with crispy prosciutto for a fun dinner-time take. The vodka cooks out of the sauce but brings out peppery, aromatic flavors in the tomatoes, leaving a creamy, delicious pasta.