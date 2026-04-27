12 Top-Notch Kirkland Wines And Liquors For Mother's Day

If you have a loving relationship with your mother, or a mother figure, then this year, May 10 is the day to remember. And different moms want to celebrate their day in a variety of ways, everything from a trip to the spa, to a tender, juicy steak dinner that they didn't have to prepare. If your mom enjoys a drink, though, and you live near a Costco, you are in luck; the warehouse chain carries a plethora of top-notch bottles of wine and liquor under its Kirkland Signature house brand, often for quite reasonable prices (which may vary by location and warehouse).

You might buy Mom a bottle of Champagne and make it part of a cute gift basket, along with fancy mixers or some favorite cheeses and snacks. Or, gather family and friends for a backyard brunch, complete with wine and liquor from Costco, plus tons of mixers — with you playing bartender. Whatever you decide to do, you absolutely cannot go wrong with these 12 Kirkland Signature bottles this Mother's Day.