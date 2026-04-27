12 Top-Notch Kirkland Wines And Liquors For Mother's Day
If you have a loving relationship with your mother, or a mother figure, then this year, May 10 is the day to remember. And different moms want to celebrate their day in a variety of ways, everything from a trip to the spa, to a tender, juicy steak dinner that they didn't have to prepare. If your mom enjoys a drink, though, and you live near a Costco, you are in luck; the warehouse chain carries a plethora of top-notch bottles of wine and liquor under its Kirkland Signature house brand, often for quite reasonable prices (which may vary by location and warehouse).
You might buy Mom a bottle of Champagne and make it part of a cute gift basket, along with fancy mixers or some favorite cheeses and snacks. Or, gather family and friends for a backyard brunch, complete with wine and liquor from Costco, plus tons of mixers — with you playing bartender. Whatever you decide to do, you absolutely cannot go wrong with these 12 Kirkland Signature bottles this Mother's Day.
This Italian rosé is pretty in pink
The Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé Wine is not only a pretty pink color, it's also imported from Italy and has a bright, fresh, fruity flavor profile, perfect for pairing with breakfast in bed. At just $9.19 per bottle, it also won't break the bank, so if Mom likes it, you can buy it for celebratory occasions year-round.
Bubble up with Champagne
Champagne cannot be called Champagne unless it comes from the proper region in France, which Kirkland Signature Brut Champagne does, so pop that bubbly if you want to make your mom's day a true celebration (it's a steal for just $27.49, when name brands typically start at twice as much; Costco's Champagne game is truly unrivaled). Pick up a bottle of orange juice, which pairs great with its dry finish, and you can enjoy mimosas all Mother's Day long.
Treat Mom to a crisp, floral, and affordable white
Have a white-wine-drinking mama? If your mother is not onto the Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli already, we bet that will change after you present and uncork this bottle. Perhaps the very best thing about this Italian wine is that, aside from its crisp apple and floral flavor, it's just $6.79. "I can't get enough," one Redditor enthused.
Sip this Chablis alongside some tasty takeout
Another gorgeous wine from France, the Kirkland Signature Chablis hails from grapes that were grown in Burgundy, from special soil that is enriched with oyster shells that have been fossilized for millennia. The $16.79 bottle would pair beautifully with pad Thai takeout if no one feels like cooking (and Mom definitely should not be).
Enjoy layered flavors for less with this Sonoma red
Switching to reds, the well-recommended Kirkland Signature Cabernet Sauvignon out of Sonoma County, California, is a very good choice for its price point, which is just $8.19. Its notes of berries and pepper, along with vanilla and spices, make it the perfect budget cab for Mom to enjoy with a big, greasy burger, or a slow-roasted beef dish.
Elevate Mom's relaxation with this complex pinot noir
For a slightly more complex pour, the Kirkland Signature Pinot Noir from the Russian River Valley, also in Sonoma County, California, is a bit pricier for a bottle, at $12.69. But its flavor combines luscious fruits with warm vanilla, plus black tea and licorice, all of which makes for a very satisfying sip. It is a relaxing accompaniment for Mom to enjoy during a nice, long bath with a book.
Spicy and bold, this whisky is a family-time favorite
Moms with both a refined palate and a taste for hard liquor are a special breed, and the Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky is a special beverage seemingly made just for them. At just $20.70, it is a steal for what it is (a Crown Royal dupe), and the super-drinkable whisky is packed with spicy, bold flavors that were made for kicking back and enjoying time with family.
Kirkland's distilled vodka is an iconic choice
The undisputed king of supermarket vodkas, Kirkland Signature Five Times Distilled Vodka is large and in charge (we even have an ultimate guide to it here), with 1.75 liters of liquid for just $23.49. This high-quality French liquor, which has drawn comparisons to the top-shelf Grey Goose brand, will make your mom happy long after Mother's Day has passed.
Experience a darker, sweeter tequila
If Mom prefers a richer, more sophisticated cocktail like a Cadillac margarita or a tequila old fashioned, you can't go wrong with Kirkland Signature Tequila Anejo, which retails for $23.49. The tequila anejo differs from blanco in that it's darker and has a bold oak flavor, due to the fact that it has sat in oak barrels for at least a year. Whereas blanco might be more citrusy, this tequila anejo from Kirkland Signature has sweeter, sugary notes.
Kirkland's London Dry Gin is a sophisticated budget find
If your mom prefers gin over vodka when sipping martinis, or likes a nice, strong negroni, the Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin should definitely be on your radar. At barely $20 for a 1.75 liter bottle, this gin is complex, citrusy, peppery, floral, and strong. Redditors praise its impressive value, with one user calling it "an excellent gin for an excellent price."
This bourbon rivals top-shelf Kentucky labels
Does Mom appreciate a good sipping bourbon? Then the Kirkland Signature Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be a pleasant surprise — partly because it's only $35.19, and partly because it's distilled by the legendary Barton 1792, whose own premium labels often command much higher prices (and come in smaller bottles).
Kirkland's French Cognac is a premium Mother's Day splurge
As far as moms go, you likely have the best, and as far as cognacs go, Kirkland Signature Cognac VS, imported from France, is just what the best deserves this Mother's Day. We will not dissemble; this is the most expensive bottle on the list, clocking in at $54.89 for 1.75 liters, but considering everything your mom has likely done for you, we think it's worth the splurge. "Easily better then Hennessy," one Redditor gushed.