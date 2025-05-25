The Simple Prep Method To Try For Tender And Juicy Steak

There's nothing quite like a bite of steak with just the right texture, oozing all that tasty juice. It's truly a mouthwatering experience that can feel difficult to achieve in your kitchen at home. However, flavorful, tender steak is easy to make at home if you get to know the art of tenderizing. When thinking of tenderizing meat, what likely first comes to mind is using your steak as a stress outlet and banging it flat with a hammer. While that is technically tenderizing, flattening the steak isn't always the best option. There are a variety of tenderizing methods, which typically depend on the recipe and cut of meat used.

Other than using a meat mallet, one of the most common and effective methods of tenderizing is scoring your meat. This technique involves making small cuts to the steak's surface, cutting apart the tough muscle fibers, resulting in a juicier bite. You'll want to score both sides of the steak for even cooking, leaving the cuts one inch apart. Scoring will also help your marinades and seasonings absorb more evenly, which adds even more tenderness, and doing this all before grilling yields the best results. Don't want to use a knife? You can even tenderize your steak with nothing but a fork if you have to, and you'll still be breaking down those denser parts of the meat. To truly tenderize, get to know the methods and what cuts of meat they work best with.