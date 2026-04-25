The Decadent Costco Cheese That Belongs In Shopping Carts

If you're excited to head to your nearest Costco and give this cheese a try, but you're new to the world of brie, you might be wondering about how to best use it to maximize its mild, buttery, creamy flavor. To eat brie like you know what you're doing, first you'll want to make sure it's at room temperature, both because the texture will be softer and more enjoyable, and because the flavors will be stronger (thanks to the warm air relaxing the fat molecules). Then, you might try slicing it into wedges and eating it on its own (rind and all), so that you can truly taste it.

Once you're ready to start pairing it with other foods, place a wedge on a slice of baguette or a salty cracker, then add a sweet element, like jam, honey, or a piece of fruit (peaches or apples are sure-fire combinations). You can also start slicing your wheel length-wise from the middle and use the long strips on sandwiches, especially those that feature a salty, savory meat and something sugary, like fig jam.

Finally, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the popular baking option, of which there are hundreds of additional ingredient combinations. If you include nuts, honey, or brown sugar, and a savory selection like bacon, then wrap it up in a puff pastry before placing it in the oven, you'll end up with a delectable treat, the highlight of which will be the molten, almost liquified double crème brie.