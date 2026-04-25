The Decadent Costco Cheese That Belongs In Shopping Carts
Costco's dairy department is something to behold, with a little something for everyone, like its Kirkland Signature oat milk (which is unfortunately not gluten-free), bulk boxes of Kerry Gold butter, and multi-packs of Greek yogurt. But where Costco really shines is its cheese selection, which runs the gamut from an award-winning coastal cheddar to a variety of bags containing shredded cheese. Food Republic actually did a taste-test and found four cheeses that are worth the purchase, and two that you can skip at Costco, and one decadent option made the must-buy list: It's the Kirkland Signature Imported Double Crème French Brie.
Described by our reviewer as "rich, decadent, and nothing short of a showstopper," the mild, soft cheese is so creamy that it's basically a spread, and it's also a steal: You'll get over a pound per wheel for just $10.99. That's way under the $20 you'd pay for a pound of brie at most other grocery stores, and for cheese that is actually made in France and imported to the U.S.; the label even states it's made by Isigny Sainte-Mere, a well-regarded French company that specializes in dairy products. Costco customers have gone wild over this brie, with one commenter on an r/Costco thread saying, "I ate the WHOLE WHEEL in one day[,] and I have no regrets."
The best ways to use Costco's Double Crème French Brie
If you're excited to head to your nearest Costco and give this cheese a try, but you're new to the world of brie, you might be wondering about how to best use it to maximize its mild, buttery, creamy flavor. To eat brie like you know what you're doing, first you'll want to make sure it's at room temperature, both because the texture will be softer and more enjoyable, and because the flavors will be stronger (thanks to the warm air relaxing the fat molecules). Then, you might try slicing it into wedges and eating it on its own (rind and all), so that you can truly taste it.
Once you're ready to start pairing it with other foods, place a wedge on a slice of baguette or a salty cracker, then add a sweet element, like jam, honey, or a piece of fruit (peaches or apples are sure-fire combinations). You can also start slicing your wheel length-wise from the middle and use the long strips on sandwiches, especially those that feature a salty, savory meat and something sugary, like fig jam.
Finally, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the popular baking option, of which there are hundreds of additional ingredient combinations. If you include nuts, honey, or brown sugar, and a savory selection like bacon, then wrap it up in a puff pastry before placing it in the oven, you'll end up with a delectable treat, the highlight of which will be the molten, almost liquified double crème brie.