Is Costco's Kirkland Oat Milk Gluten Free?
Costco is known for its warehouses that are jam-packed with practically every product you could dream of, making it a great place to shop in bulk for diet-sensitive groceries. Options that appeal to lifestyles from vegetarian to keto to gluten-free have a place on Costco's shelves, but it's still important to check each product's label. Costco's own Kirkland brand sells bulk packs of oat milk, yet while the product is dairy-free and organic, it is not actually gluten-free.
Oats are inherently gluten-free, though people with Celiac disease may still react to them. Regardless, at first glance, Kirkland's oat milk may seem like a great non-dairy, gluten-free option. However, the discrepancies here are less about the oats themselves and more about how the milk is manufactured. As the oats are milled into milk, it's possible that they come in contact with gluten particles left over in the machines. Oats can also be contaminated with gluten if they are grown near a wheat field, instead of a designated wheat-free area.
The Fig app, a scanner that tells you if a product adheres to your dietary restrictions, notes that Kirkland oat milk has four ingredients that may contain gluten. Any potential for the presence of gluten can be harmful to those with an allergy or intolerance, and only products specifically labeled "gluten-free" can really be trusted. So, the short answer is no: Kirkland's oat milk is not safe for GF folks. But don't resign yourself to making your own homemade oat milk just yet — Costco has other gluten-free options available.
Does Costco have gluten free oat milk?
A sad truth is that Costco is one of the worst grocery store chains to buy milk from, mainly due to a lack of consistent options. While the Kirkland brand products are mainstays, other brands will come and go, making it hard to rely on a single product you love. But on the bright side, you can grab a gluten-free oat milk at your local Costco or the company's website, thanks to Califia Farms Café Oat Milk. This brand is safe for those with gluten allergies, is well-priced at $17.99 for a pack of six, and is highly rated by reviewers. While slightly more expensive than the Kirkland brand, it's a great option for ensuring the safety of your gluten-free friends and family.
Of course, if you're not into oat milk — even though it's the best type of non-dairy milk to use for frothing — Costco still has you covered. The wholesale chain also carries Califia Farms almond milk, which is gluten-free and available in the same packaging and pricing as the oat milk. Costco also sells various brands of gluten-free coconut milk, which is plant-based and a richer alternative to the naturally thinner consistency of oat milk. While not all of these products may be available at every store location, there are still some great options for Costco shoppers who have to leave Kirkland oat milk on the shelf.