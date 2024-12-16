Is Costco's Kirkland Oat Milk Gluten Free?

Costco is known for its warehouses that are jam-packed with practically every product you could dream of, making it a great place to shop in bulk for diet-sensitive groceries. Options that appeal to lifestyles from vegetarian to keto to gluten-free have a place on Costco's shelves, but it's still important to check each product's label. Costco's own Kirkland brand sells bulk packs of oat milk, yet while the product is dairy-free and organic, it is not actually gluten-free.

Oats are inherently gluten-free, though people with Celiac disease may still react to them. Regardless, at first glance, Kirkland's oat milk may seem like a great non-dairy, gluten-free option. However, the discrepancies here are less about the oats themselves and more about how the milk is manufactured. As the oats are milled into milk, it's possible that they come in contact with gluten particles left over in the machines. Oats can also be contaminated with gluten if they are grown near a wheat field, instead of a designated wheat-free area.

The Fig app, a scanner that tells you if a product adheres to your dietary restrictions, notes that Kirkland oat milk has four ingredients that may contain gluten. Any potential for the presence of gluten can be harmful to those with an allergy or intolerance, and only products specifically labeled "gluten-free" can really be trusted. So, the short answer is no: Kirkland's oat milk is not safe for GF folks. But don't resign yourself to making your own homemade oat milk just yet — Costco has other gluten-free options available.