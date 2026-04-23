This Fast Food Restaurant Made Cup Cake Shakes In The Late 2000s

Burger King may be known for its flame-grilled patties, but in the late 2000s, it was also the destination for a dessert that married the fast food mainstay of milkshakes with the cupcake craze that descended on the U.S. in the early aughts. With a yellow cake-flavored base, whipped topping, and playful birthday-style multi-colored sprinkles, the creamy concoction was a sweet sidekick to wash down anything from Whoppers and fries to a BK breakfast.

The Burger King Cup Cake Sundae Shake graced the fast food chain's menu for only a year, but it captured hearts in that short time. One Redditor started a subreddit titled, "For the love of god[,] please bring back the birthday cup cake shake," which brought out nostalgia for a commenter who posted, "I think about the cupcake milk shake at least once a week[,] and I was 9 when it came out[,] yet it's such a core memory for me." On another Reddit thread, one poster lamented the loss of the shake, writing, "My friends and I would go to Burger King more than I'd like to admit just to get these. We were devastated when they were discontinued."

Despite the love and fond memories of the Cup Cake Sundae Shake, it hasn't returned to the Burger King menu since its departure in 2010. A dupe appears to have been available on the Nutty Nostalgic website before its closure, but otherwise, it has taken its place among the many discontinued fast food desserts that have faded into the past.