This Fast Food Restaurant Made Cup Cake Shakes In The Late 2000s
Burger King may be known for its flame-grilled patties, but in the late 2000s, it was also the destination for a dessert that married the fast food mainstay of milkshakes with the cupcake craze that descended on the U.S. in the early aughts. With a yellow cake-flavored base, whipped topping, and playful birthday-style multi-colored sprinkles, the creamy concoction was a sweet sidekick to wash down anything from Whoppers and fries to a BK breakfast.
The Burger King Cup Cake Sundae Shake graced the fast food chain's menu for only a year, but it captured hearts in that short time. One Redditor started a subreddit titled, "For the love of god[,] please bring back the birthday cup cake shake," which brought out nostalgia for a commenter who posted, "I think about the cupcake milk shake at least once a week[,] and I was 9 when it came out[,] yet it's such a core memory for me." On another Reddit thread, one poster lamented the loss of the shake, writing, "My friends and I would go to Burger King more than I'd like to admit just to get these. We were devastated when they were discontinued."
Despite the love and fond memories of the Cup Cake Sundae Shake, it hasn't returned to the Burger King menu since its departure in 2010. A dupe appears to have been available on the Nutty Nostalgic website before its closure, but otherwise, it has taken its place among the many discontinued fast food desserts that have faded into the past.
Recreating the Burger King Cup Cake Sundae Shake
Burger King's shake flavors may vary, but on any given visit, you'll likely find the standards like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, and maybe a couple with Oreo cookies blended in. But that doesn't mean you have to forgo your Cup Cake Sundae Shake cravings. You can recreate it at home.
The essence of the Cup Cake Sundae Shake is its yellow cake flavor. Fortunately, this is easy to achieve by combining a simple store-bought cake mix with ice cream and milk. Just be sure to heat up the cake mix ahead of time to prevent food safety issues. A quick zap in the microwave or a few minutes in the oven is all you need to bring the temperature up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, once it's cooled, blend a portion of it with vanilla ice cream, thin it with milk, and top it with whipped cream and the iconic colored sprinkles.
If you want to kick the base up a notch, or if you don't have boxed cake mix on hand, try blending actual vanilla cake pieces into the ice cream or adding a little vanilla extract for even more flavor. You can also elevate your topping by making your own traditional homemade whipped cream, or give it a richer feel by whipping mascarpone with heavy cream and powdered sugar. And if you're throwing a party, take it to the next level with some boozy additions — mix vanilla vodka into the shake or add a nutty twist with amaretto.