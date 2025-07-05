Turn Boxed Cake Mix Into A Luxurious Milkshake With This Hack

Three words: cake batter milkshake. The key ingredient to boost your next shake with a creamy, rich twist? Boxed cake mix. The dry, pre-mixed cake blend makes a perfect addition to milkshakes, adding subtle fluffiness and a decadent taste that mimics your favorite boxed flavor.

While dumping cake mix straight from the box into the blender might sound tempting, you can't skip heat-treating it first. This step kills any bacteria in the raw flour, making it safe to consume. To do this, microwave the dry mix on high in 30-second intervals. For one serving (¼ cup of cake mix), it takes about one minute to reach the safe temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you're making milkshakes for a crowd, use the oven instead. Spread the cake mix evenly on a baking sheet and bake at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes, or until it hits 160 degrees. Let it cool completely before adding it to your ice cream and milk — otherwise, you'll end up with a warm, runny shake.

For the most delicious cake batter milkshake, use 1 cup of vanilla ice cream, ¼ cup of heat-treated yellow cake mix, and ¼ cup of dairy milk. This combo creates a single serving that's satisfyingly bold and bursting with vanilla flavor. Best of all, it's smooth, lush, and sweet — and tastes just like licking batter straight from the bowl.