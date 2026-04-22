Gordon Ramsay's Must-Have Food When Visiting Miami

Miami has no shortage of Caribbean culture, so it comes as no surprise that when Gordon Ramsay pays a visit, he heads straight for the Cuban food. But not just anything will do, and a chef like Ramsay always opts for a cubano, one of the single greatest sandwiches this side of the Atlantic (via Instagram).

The glory of the cubano can be found just about anywhere, whether as a Tampa staple or even as far north as Canada. But Miami has some of the best and most varied you can find anywhere, thanks to its proximity to the island nation. Ramsay prefers his from the most famous spot in Florida to grab a Cuban sandwich, Versailles, a Miami staple since 1971. Despite its curiously French name, it's one of the biggest gathering spots of Cuban gastronomy in America, even baking its own bread to guarantee the most traditional, best-tasting sandwich possible.

Still, if Cubans (and Ramsay) love one thing, it's their coffee. No trip to Versailles or Miami is complete for the British chef without a specialty drink: a cafecito. Essentially a powerhouse espresso sweetened with a bit of sugary foam, it's sure to counteract any food coma he could incur while dining. Even if you don't go in for pork, do yourself a favor and still stop by Versailles for an energy bump. It's as worth a visit as any meal there.