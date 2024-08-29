The Best Cut Of Pork To Use For A Traditional Cuban Sandwich

Pork is a critical ingredient in a Cuban sandwich — and the best cut of meat to use is thinly sliced, slow-roasted pork shoulder. Not only is this cut affordable and flavorful, but the methods for cooking pork shoulder are typically hands-off, requiring only some prep work and an occasional check to make sure the protein is cooking properly.

Pork shoulder is the standout of any Cuban sandwich, thanks to its robust flavor compared to traditional deli meat. Combined with the sharp tastes of mustard and pickle, and the saltiness of ham and Swiss cheese, the rich flavors brought out by applying a low-and-slow cooking method to a pork shoulder elevate a Cuban sandwich beyond being a leveled-up grilled cheese.

Like any recipe, "how to make a Cuban sandwich" becomes a broader question as its popularity grows. Some people may prefer to use pimento cheese rather than Swiss, and some may opt for salami instead of ham. But constant as the North Star, roasted pork can and should be found in any authentic Cuban sandwich.