The Most Famous Spot To Grab A Cuban Sandwich In Florida

The Cubano is undoubtedly in the pantheon of the world's greatest sandwiches. Salty and tangy with the perfect combination of crunch and gooey cheese, there's no itch of the appetite that this iconic dish doesn't scratch. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given its proximity to Havana, the state of Florida is full of amazing Cuban sandwiches, but the most famous one comes from Miami's Versailles Restaurant.

Despite its French name, Versailles has been a hub of Cuban cuisine and community organizing since founder Felipe Valls opened its doors in 1971. Over the years, the restaurant has become a center for cultural and political gatherings, hosting everyone from politicians like Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton to celebrities like Beyoncé. The famous restaurant was even the Miami setting for the 2014 film "Chef."

The restaurant originally contained a sandwich counter, a few tables, and a pick-up window for coffee, called a ventanita. The ventanita was the first of its kind, and it created a place for customers to gather and order coffee and guava and cheese-filled pastelitos in the beautiful Miami sun. It was a hit and led to ventanitas popping up all over the city. But of course, the real star at the joint often referred to as "The World's Most Famous Cuban Restaurant" is the Cuban sandwich. It's listed on the menu as "Our Famous Cuban Sandwich," and it features ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles.