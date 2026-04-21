How Much Cheese Are Olive Garden Employees Actually Allowed To Give You?

If you love layers of cheese on your Olive Garden entree, you are certainly not alone. Employees of the Garden have reported people letting them grate multiple blocks of cheese before telling them to stop. If that sounds like something you would enjoy, there are some polite ways to go about getting that much Romano without exasperating your server. A brief warning that they are about to be put to work wouldn't go amiss — whether it's a simple "I like a lot of cheese" or, as one Redditor once heard, the command to "make it blizzard."

Next, if you notice your server's energy starting to flag, or they start to look around — if it's busy, they probably have other tables to tend to — you can request that they leave the grater and the cheese with you. They might say no and keep going, but it's also equally likely that they'll appreciate your thoughtfulness in letting them see to their other duties.

Finally, if you're loading up your food with cheese so that you'll still have some when you eat it as leftovers, consider this: You can actually buy Olive Garden's cheese graters to take home with you. We wouldn't doubt that, for a nominal fee (or perhaps even for free), your server would also give you a block of cheese to go with it.