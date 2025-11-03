Is Olive Garden Considered Traditional Italian Food? Here's What To Know

It's no secret that Olive Garden is a beloved restaurant in the United States, but does it actually serve traditionally Italian cuisine? Given its menu, which overflows with different pasta options and soups made in-house, it might look like the real deal to the naked eye. But according to Anthony Neal Macri, creative director at Calabria Food Fest, it's more of an American interpretation of Italian cuisine than anything else.

"In Italy, meals are deeply tied to local ingredients, seasonality, and simplicity — every region has its own dishes and methods that rarely overlap," Macri told Food Republic. "Olive Garden, by contrast, merges elements from all over Italy (and even beyond) into a standardized, comfort-driven format designed for consistency across hundreds of locations."

While Italian cooking is known for bringing together just a handful of simple and fresh ingredients in a profound way, Macri said that Olive Garden tends to add in ingredients that make the meals creamier and richer than their European counterparts. This is largely an effort to appeal to American palates. "You could say Italian cuisine is about balance, while Olive Garden's version is about plenty," he explained. And this comes as no shock, as Olive Garden emerged in the early 1980s as a way to capitalize on the growing popularity of American comfort food with an Italian-inspired twist.