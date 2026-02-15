This Popular Fast Food Chain Only Has One New Jersey Location Left

While New Jersey has plenty of local eats, like its Trenton tomato pie and Famous River hot dogs, the state is also awash in fast food spots. You can get everything from McDonald's to Chick-fil-A to Wendy's to White Castle; basically, if it's a national brand, you can find a drive-thru in Jersey. However, there is a popular chain whose footprint has diminished so much that there is only one location within the boundaries of the Garden State. It might surprise you to learn that seafood restaurant Long John Silver's has reduced its number of locations to a single spot in Mantua Township.

One reviewer on the restaurant's Google Maps page wrote that finding this singular location was like a "blast from my childhood ... I'll always be a repeat customer." Another reviewer added: "Catch this throwback before it disappears all around."

What's unique, too, about this Long John Silver's is that it's actually a hybrid restaurant, sharing a building with a Taco Bell. That could have something to do with the fact that, once upon a time, Taco Bell and LJS were both owned by Yum Brands, though Yum did sell the seafood chain to a group of franchisees in 2011.