The State Known As The Diner Capital Of The World Isn't New York

The diner is an all-American institution. It's always there when you need it most, serving up a wide range of classic comfort food, like ultra-crispy hash browns or light and fluffy pancakes. You can find one just about anywhere, but a few states have built up a deeper connection to diner culture than others. New York often gets the spotlight, but the real story goes back further. By history and sheer devotion, New Jersey — which is home to more than 500 diners — has earned its claim as the diner capital of the world.

Now, New Jersey's tally might seem modest next to New York City's 800. But that comparison misses the point. New Jersey is one of the smallest states in the country, yet it packs an extraordinary number of these eateries for its size. Look at it that way, and the state's impressive density comes into clear focus.

There are several factors behind why these establishments are so deeply ingrained in New Jersey's culture. For starters, in the 1950s, the state experienced a massive influx of Greek immigrants, many of whom brought and continue to run diners today. If you frequent such spots, it's more than likely you've stumbled into a Greek one. In fact, approximately 65% of those operating in New York and New Jersey are estimated to be run by Greek Americans (per New Jersey Monthly).

The state also played a major role in diner manufacturing. Back in the day, these chrome-clad eateries were built in Jersey-based factories and shipped across the country. Thousands of "Made in New Jersey" joints still dot the Northeast today. There's even a strong chance several of New York's most beloved spots came straight outta New Jersey!