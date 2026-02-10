Bruce Springsteen's Go-To New Jersey Diner Is A Nostalgic Hole-In-The-Wall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few rock stars have the longevity and popularity of Bruce Springsteen, aka the Boss, and while he is a beloved performer around the globe, people from his native state of New Jersey are fiercely loyal fans. One of the best-selling artists of all time, his stage persona is high-octane, but in his personal life he is described as humble and down-to-earth. So it makes sense that, despite his fame, Springsteen still visits Roberto's Freehold Grill, a nostalgic Freehold, New Jersey-based hole-in-the-wall diner that's been serving breakfasts and lunches since 1947.

The old-school diner, located less than a mile from where Springsteen grew up, has retained its train-style dining car exterior and still contains a long lunch counter, complete with retro-looking stools overlooking a prep area. Springsteen seems to favor the restaurant's cozy booths, however, since in the many photos that have been posted to the restaurant's Facebook page over the years he's seated at a table (when he's not standing to take photos with fans).

Springsteen clearly enjoys Roberto's so much that he is also known to bring friends. For example, when he visited in July 2025, he brought with him a very special guest — none other than Jon Bon Jovi (another Jersey boy).