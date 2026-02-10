Bruce Springsteen's Go-To New Jersey Diner Is A Nostalgic Hole-In-The-Wall
Few rock stars have the longevity and popularity of Bruce Springsteen, aka the Boss, and while he is a beloved performer around the globe, people from his native state of New Jersey are fiercely loyal fans. One of the best-selling artists of all time, his stage persona is high-octane, but in his personal life he is described as humble and down-to-earth. So it makes sense that, despite his fame, Springsteen still visits Roberto's Freehold Grill, a nostalgic Freehold, New Jersey-based hole-in-the-wall diner that's been serving breakfasts and lunches since 1947.
The old-school diner, located less than a mile from where Springsteen grew up, has retained its train-style dining car exterior and still contains a long lunch counter, complete with retro-looking stools overlooking a prep area. Springsteen seems to favor the restaurant's cozy booths, however, since in the many photos that have been posted to the restaurant's Facebook page over the years he's seated at a table (when he's not standing to take photos with fans).
Springsteen clearly enjoys Roberto's so much that he is also known to bring friends. For example, when he visited in July 2025, he brought with him a very special guest — none other than Jon Bon Jovi (another Jersey boy).
Roberto's Freehold Grill honors history while serving new traditions
Roberto's Freehold Grill actually changed hands — and names — in 2022, after staying under the original family's ownership for nearly 75 years. Originally known as Tony's Freehold Grill, management was turned over to Fernando Bravo in 2021, who added items like breakfast quesadillas filled with eggs. Roberto Diaz took over ownership the following year, swapping in his name and expanding the Mexican offerings on the menu. These include pozole as a weekend special; chilaquiles rojos and verdes; chicken taquitos; and even tortas stuffed with beef, chicken, or ham, as well as jalapeños, onions, beans, and cheese.
Now, did Bruce Springsteen order any of these savory items, or perhaps the diner's waffles, eggs Florentine or Benedict, or even the panini named after him? It's what the people of Facebook wonder on pretty much every photo of Springsteen that's posted to Roberto's page. While there is no conclusive evidence as to his breakfast order, we can speculate that he could enjoy the pancakes, since they might evoke memories of bonding with his kids, which he detailed in his 2016 autobiography "Born to Run." And if his favorite midnight snack — a PB&J sandwich — isn't on the menu, we're willing to bet Roberto's would make one just for him. He's the Boss, after all.