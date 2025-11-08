The Costco Payment Rule Everyone Must Know Before Shopping

Before you start planning for cheaper steaks, affordable gas, and all of Costco's famous staples that taste homemade, you should know about a major payment rule when shopping at the store. While the wholesale club is accessible to members, if you plan to pay with an American Express card, you might need to shop elsewhere (or use another payment method).

Costco's American Express embargo wasn't always in place. Between 2000 and 2016, the two companies had an agreement to work together. However, American Express has higher processing fees than most credit card companies, which often results in higher prices passed along to consumers. Given that Costco's entire business model is based around members buying bulk goods to save money, it elected to end the agreement and stopped accepting AmEx credit cards in March of 2016. That same year, Costco and Visa entered into an exclusive agreement, creating the Costco Visa Anywhere Card, which offers cash back on Costco purchases like gas and in-store purchases. Accordingly, Costco warehouses accept all Visa cards, as well as most debit/ATM cards, cash, checks, EBT cards, Costco Shop cards, and select other payment methods; you can also use MasterCard when making online purchases.

While Costco is a fairly relaxed business and honors some truly outrageous product returns, even it has its limits. The rules are by no means draconian, but some semblance of order is required to maintain the company's business model, and violating those rules can get you in a bulk order of trouble.