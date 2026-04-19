Here's What Happens To Chipotle's Leftover Food

With its bold, flavorful Tex-Mex menu, Chipotle has become a leading force in the fast-casual food scene. What many people don't realize, however, is that the brand is just as powerful when it comes to sustainability. One area where it stands out in particular is its commitment to reducing food waste. Through a range of sustainable practices spanning its entire supply chain, Chipotle is setting a strong example for how restaurants can operate more responsibly without compromising on taste. Its leftover food? It often gets donated or composted.

In 2018, Chipotle shared its intention to halve the amount of waste it sends to landfills. Food waste remains a major issue in the United States, with more than 30% of the nation's food supply ending up in landfills each year. Restaurants are a significant contributor to this problem, generating large volumes of excess food on a daily basis. Beyond the sheer scale of waste, the environmental impact is even more concerning. When food decomposes in landfills, it releases methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas that accelerates climate change. This is why it's so important that major food chains take meaningful steps to cut down on food waste.

Chipotle manages leftover food primarily through the Harvest Program. Through a partnership with Food Donation Connection, over 455,766 pounds of food were donated in 2020. On top of that, it also uses composting to manage waste that cannot be donated. In 2020, 29% of restaurants had a composting program in place, and it continues to implement this in new locations. Alongside diverting food waste, Chipotle also aims to prevent it from occurring. Some examples include testing the Autocado to reduce avocado waste and tracking consumer data to avoid over-ordering certain products.