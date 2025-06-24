Since opening its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1993, Chipotle has solidified itself as an undisputed titan of fast-casual restaurants, offering quick and delicious made-to-order Mexican grill classics. A key component of Chipotle's success and longevity is the heavy emphasis it places on the freshness and quality of the ingredients it uses. This is reflected in their 2018 For Real campaign, which emphasized its long-standing commitment to providing real food that uses real ingredients.

Chipotle takes the freshness of its ingredients so seriously that it doesn't use freezers or have can openers in any of its restaurants — there's simply no need for them. According to Chipotle's official website: "Chipotle was born of the radical belief that there is a connection between how food is raised and prepared, and how it tastes." And it abides by this ethos: in 2017, Chipotle announced that it had become the only national restaurant brand with no added colors, flavors, or preservatives in its food.

This company's commitment to fresh ingredients is best displayed in one of its signature menu items: guacamole – though you can make it better at home. Chipotle proudly claims that its guac is made fresh daily, using 48 avocados in each batch — opting for ripened Hass from Mexico and California, which are famed for their creamy, rich, and buttery texture. To streamline the process of making fresh guac without compromising its freshness, Chipotle has even begun using the autocado –- a robotic, automated device used to efficiently cut, core, and peel avocados.