What's The Brand Behind McDonald's Soft And Fluffy English Muffins?

The McMuffin breakfast sandwich is not just a staple on the McDonald's breakfast menu; it's an iconic way to start your morning. From the moment the Egg McMuffin debuted over 50 years ago (the history of McDonald's breakfast goes back even further), this sandwich has been a popular choice, no doubt thanks to both its convenience and deliciousness. And its craveable flavor starts with the ingredients that are used to create the sandwich, namely the soft, fluffy English muffins that envelop the egg, meat, and cheese. If you've ever wondered what brand makes the bread element of a McMuffin, wonder no further. It's actually not a single bakery, but a network of regional suppliers, including Bimbo Bakeries USA and Fresh Start Bakeries.

Bimbo Bakeries USA operates over 50 bakeries around the U.S. and is actually behind over 30 different bread brands, including Ball Park Buns & Rolls and Lender's Bagels. The company is also the parent of Bays English Muffins, which you might have seen take credit for baking the McMuffin product. And while Fresh Start Bakeries, based in Brea, California, is an entirely different company, you can rest assured that both producers use the same proprietary recipe, because McDonald's products are nothing if not consistent. And thanks to the uniform practice of McDonald's using real butter when preparing the Egg McMuffin, they might taste even better than ever before.