What's The Brand Behind McDonald's Soft And Fluffy English Muffins?
The McMuffin breakfast sandwich is not just a staple on the McDonald's breakfast menu; it's an iconic way to start your morning. From the moment the Egg McMuffin debuted over 50 years ago (the history of McDonald's breakfast goes back even further), this sandwich has been a popular choice, no doubt thanks to both its convenience and deliciousness. And its craveable flavor starts with the ingredients that are used to create the sandwich, namely the soft, fluffy English muffins that envelop the egg, meat, and cheese. If you've ever wondered what brand makes the bread element of a McMuffin, wonder no further. It's actually not a single bakery, but a network of regional suppliers, including Bimbo Bakeries USA and Fresh Start Bakeries.
Bimbo Bakeries USA operates over 50 bakeries around the U.S. and is actually behind over 30 different bread brands, including Ball Park Buns & Rolls and Lender's Bagels. The company is also the parent of Bays English Muffins, which you might have seen take credit for baking the McMuffin product. And while Fresh Start Bakeries, based in Brea, California, is an entirely different company, you can rest assured that both producers use the same proprietary recipe, because McDonald's products are nothing if not consistent. And thanks to the uniform practice of McDonald's using real butter when preparing the Egg McMuffin, they might taste even better than ever before.
The suppliers behind the other ingredients in a McMuffin
Now that you know where the McMuffin's English muffins come from, it's only natural for you to wonder from where the rest of the ingredients are sourced. First up, the sausage patties which are often ordered as the meat on McMuffin sandwiches. The source of the pork sausage patties can be traced to Lopez Foods, which also supplies the beef for McDonald's burgers. Lopez Foods has worked in partnership with the fast food giant for over 30 years, meaning that it is a trusted and quality supplier; McDonald's would never stick with a company that disappointed its hungry customers.
McDonald's is also one of the few fast food chains that cracks real eggs for its breakfast sandwiches (at least for the McMuffins), so it needs fresh eggs in huge numbers. For that hefty task, the burger chain turns to Cargill, with whom it has partnered for more than four decades, and who helped McDonald's achieve its goal of 100% cage-free eggs in 2023, two years early.
Finally, the last remaining main element of the McMuffin: the cheese slice. McDonald's hasn't definitively confirmed who makes its American cheese, but a good guess is Schreiber Foods, an enormous dairy supplier (in 2025 it reported over $7 billion in revenue) with whom the fast food giant has had an ongoing working relationship since the early 1970s.