The Common '50s Jell-O Dish That's No Longer On Menus

Jell-O, that versatile instant gelatin, has been the star of many dishes over the years. With just three ingredients, you can make Christmas Jell-O balls, for instance. Then there's that chewy vintage dessert known as Jell-O cookies, and frozen Jell-O is about as close as you can get to eating stained glass — or is it? There's a throwback dish — commonly made in the 1950s — that isn't as popular or as well known today, but in its time, it was prized for its elegant resemblance to stained glass. Known as Crown Jewel Dessert, the creation features multiple flavors of Jell-O along with whipped cream, resulting in a vibrant compilation that looks very much like bits of colorful glass floating in a creamy foundation.

The creator of the dish, a person named R.J. Gatti, thought the dessert resembled the beautiful decorative glass and sent the recipe to General Foods Corporation, purveyor of the Jell-O brand, in 1955. Not only was Crown Jewel an attractive dessert, but it required anyone making it to buy multiple packages of Jell-O — definitely a marketing boon for the brand, and General Foods leveraged it as such. It was showcased in magazine ads and made a splash at the 60th birthday celebration honoring the gelatin company.

Crown Jewel Dessert requires two packages of strawberry Jell-O, one package of orange, and one package of lime. The orange, lime, and one of the strawberry packages are made per the box instructions; the second package of strawberry Jell-O is combined with Cool Whip to achieve a light pink color. Once solidified, the first three pans of gelatin are cut into cubes and combined with the partially thickened pink mixture. The creation is refrigerated until solid, then unmolded and topped with additional Cool Whip.