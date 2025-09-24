The Popular Chili's Appetizer You Can Actually Wear As A Halloween Costume Is Back

Chili's fans can look forward to dressing up for Halloween this year in a clever two-person costume for couples or friends based on a popular appetizer. Last year, the costume sold out in just 20 minutes, so get ready to pounce. The MozzMates costume is made up of two halves of a Nashville Hot Mozz mozzarella stick, with one person as half of the fried stick on each side, and a long cheese pull (just like the one everyone loves to eat) joining them together. The $75 costume will be on sale starting October 1st at welcometochilis.com.

Chili's is adding a fun new component this year, allowing people to enter to win a date with reality star JaNa Craig, who appeared on "Love Island USA" and "Destination X." You can enter by posting on Instagram or TikTok about why you'd be the best date companion for her with the hashtag #ChilisMozzMates. The fan who submits the winning entry will get a chance to go on a date at Chili's with Craig.

The casual chain's Witches Brew Margarita is also making a return for the spooky season as October's $6 Marg of the Month. It's made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, blue curaçao, Monin Granny Smith Apple, and their own sour mix, garnished with a festive witch's broom swizzle stick.