Why Walmart Customers Love These Hot Dog Buns

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To craft an incredible hot dog, both the bun and meat warrant careful consideration. Look through our hot dog brand rankings, and selecting a frank is easy. When it comes to finding the best bun, take into consideration customer reviews. At Walmart, the Marketside Brioche Hot Dog Buns have received rave reviews, boasting a 4.7 overall rating with more than 700 ratings. These brioche rolls come in an 8-pack and are often available for under $5. But it's not just the cost that makes these buns popular with consumers; the bread's composition, texture, and flavor all impress, too.

Most vocally, shoppers love the bun's design. Unlike the more common American side split bun this Walmart bun is New England-style that's split at the top, a design often used for lobster rolls. The orientation makes crafting hot dogs easy-peasy. Laying down the sausage top-down is simple, as is loading on condiments. "It transforms into a soft, chewy fresh little boat for your hot dog or sausage to settle into. All the toppings stay in there, and it's so much easier," states one Walmart reviewer.

Customers also love that classic brioche flavor: "[The bun] has kind of a sweet taste," notes another Walmart shopper. "My kids like to eat them by themselves." The review makes note that they can be used for much more than hot dogs.