Why Walmart Customers Love These Hot Dog Buns
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
To craft an incredible hot dog, both the bun and meat warrant careful consideration. Look through our hot dog brand rankings, and selecting a frank is easy. When it comes to finding the best bun, take into consideration customer reviews. At Walmart, the Marketside Brioche Hot Dog Buns have received rave reviews, boasting a 4.7 overall rating with more than 700 ratings. These brioche rolls come in an 8-pack and are often available for under $5. But it's not just the cost that makes these buns popular with consumers; the bread's composition, texture, and flavor all impress, too.
Most vocally, shoppers love the bun's design. Unlike the more common American side split bun this Walmart bun is New England-style that's split at the top, a design often used for lobster rolls. The orientation makes crafting hot dogs easy-peasy. Laying down the sausage top-down is simple, as is loading on condiments. "It transforms into a soft, chewy fresh little boat for your hot dog or sausage to settle into. All the toppings stay in there, and it's so much easier," states one Walmart reviewer.
Customers also love that classic brioche flavor: "[The bun] has kind of a sweet taste," notes another Walmart shopper. "My kids like to eat them by themselves." The review makes note that they can be used for much more than hot dogs.
Delicious uses for Marketside Brioche buns beyond hot dogs
Walmart's Marketside Brioche Hot Dog buns are a versatile vessel for more than just hot dogs. You can use the brioche bun to craft an extra soft meatball sub, letting you scoop in hefty meatballs and sauce with ease. You could also employ the buns for a sloppy joe recipe, or a lobster roll recipe. Over on Reddit, one user showed photo evidence of delicious chili dogs made with these sturdy brioche buns.
If you happen to have any of these delectable buns leftover, repurpose them into French toast or even bread pudding. Online reviewers have echoed this sentiment: "They make great cinnamon toast or garlic/herb toast," says one Walmart shopper. Once the bread goes stale, craft a tasty batch of croutons or simply slice in half to make bruschetta. There's simply no need for any brioche to go to waste!