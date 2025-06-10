Turn Leftover Hot Dog Buns Into A Sweet Breakfast Treat With This Trick

A pile of leftover hot dog buns might just be the best thing to happen to you and your breakfast table. While typical breakfast recipes like tasty eggs Florentine sandwiches or cappuccino cinnamon pecan muffins may sit pretty high on the to-make list, there is nothing like an innovative recipe that is born out of leftovers. While hot dogs have been reimagined as perfect for croissants, the hot dog buns themselves can also be made into French toast. The beauty of these soft and fluffy hot dog buns is that they can serve you beyond summer barbecue days. Hot dog buns are the quiet excitement your breakfast menu has been missing all along.

French toast lovers know the joy of a stacked plate of this classic comfort food, and hot dog buns offer a chewy center and just the right amount of crunch needed for the dish. Since French toast is all about soaked-up flavor, thick, stale-like bread is always the preferred choice. Hot dog buns that you're ready to toss out work as a perfect swap in this case. The next best thing about hot dog bun French toast is that it works well for both sweet and savory toast options. The hot dog bread recipe usually contains a bit of sugar (but not an overpowering amount) and pairs well with savory breakfast additions like avocado or eggs.