Turn Leftover Hot Dog Buns Into A Sweet Breakfast Treat With This Trick
A pile of leftover hot dog buns might just be the best thing to happen to you and your breakfast table. While typical breakfast recipes like tasty eggs Florentine sandwiches or cappuccino cinnamon pecan muffins may sit pretty high on the to-make list, there is nothing like an innovative recipe that is born out of leftovers. While hot dogs have been reimagined as perfect for croissants, the hot dog buns themselves can also be made into French toast. The beauty of these soft and fluffy hot dog buns is that they can serve you beyond summer barbecue days. Hot dog buns are the quiet excitement your breakfast menu has been missing all along.
French toast lovers know the joy of a stacked plate of this classic comfort food, and hot dog buns offer a chewy center and just the right amount of crunch needed for the dish. Since French toast is all about soaked-up flavor, thick, stale-like bread is always the preferred choice. Hot dog buns that you're ready to toss out work as a perfect swap in this case. The next best thing about hot dog bun French toast is that it works well for both sweet and savory toast options. The hot dog bread recipe usually contains a bit of sugar (but not an overpowering amount) and pairs well with savory breakfast additions like avocado or eggs.
French toast ideas to try using hot dog buns
If your French toast appreciation has you wondering about creative ways to recreate your all-time favorite breakfast, you are in luck. Consider turning your leftover hot dog buns into cinnamon sugar-coated breakfast treats if you're craving something warm and decadent. Slice your hot dog buns into four stick-like parts and prepare your French toast batter (traditional recipes include milk, eggs, melted butter, vanilla, and in this case, a dash of cinnamon). After coating your hot dog toast in the mix, bake them for up to 12 minutes, and then douse the bread in a cinnamon sugar dusting. They can then be placed back in the oven for another 10 to 12 minutes, and voilà, you have an unlikely breakfast combo that tastes as good as it smells.
A fruity French toast to experiment with could be banana-stuffed French toast using hot dog buns. Slicing each hot dog bun in half and then creating a pocket in each of those, fill each space with sliced banana. Keep in mind that the riper the banana is, the sweeter the French toast will be. Follow traditional steps for creating French toast batter and then fry each side of the toast until you have a rich and golden toast oozing with banana goodness. For extra taste, pair with a side of almond or peanut butter spread.