This Air Fryer Myth Is Wreaking Havoc On Your Wallet

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When air fryers burst onto the scene in the late 2010s, it was curtains for microwaves. Okay, that may be a bit of an exaggeration, but the soaring popularity of this small countertop appliance hasn't yet abated. And why should it have? It reheats donuts to warm, crispy perfection, and it is even the superior method for cooking up frozen chicken pot pies from Costco. If you haven't gotten on the air fryer train yet, and the sheer number on the market currently is too overwhelming, let us narrow your search a little bit. You might be tempted to buy into the myth that pricier is better, but trust us — you don't have to wreak havoc on your wallet to get a good, quality air fryer.

In fact, you don't have to spend more than $100 to get an air fryer that does exactly what you want it to, from reheating leftover pizza to crisping up frozen french fries. The reason less expensive air fryers work just as well as spendier models is that the heating technology is the same. A fan on the interior of the machine blows hot air, generated by a heating element (typically coils embedded in the appliance), all around the food, which generally sits in a perforated basket. That's it; that's the basic science behind air fryer tech. Because it's so simple, you don't need to spend $150-plus when an air fryer that costs $70 does the exact same thing.