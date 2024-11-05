Reheat Donuts In The Air Fryer To Warm, Crispy Results

Donuts are really only meant to be eaten fresh. With just three or four minutes in an air fryer, however, an old donut can be made whole again. Simply preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, stick the donut inside and let it heat up for 2 to 3 minutes. Because the dough is very light, it doesn't take long to heat a standard-sized donut all the way through, so check the drawer at least once during the process so you don't burn the edges.

You can reheat both cake and yeast donuts even though they have different textures, or even biscuit-based donut holes, but be careful with ingredients like sprinkles and frosting. The hot air can burn or melt donut toppings, so try to choose varieties with plain surfaces or those dusted simply with sugar like apple cider donuts. Fillings are fine, as long as you don't heat the donuts for longer than a few minutes. Also, if you're heating filled donuts, be careful not to burn your mouth on the hot filling.

Keep this trick up your sleeve the next time you come across a box of picked-over donuts in the workplace break room or if there are leftovers after brunch. While it does require enough self control to get the donuts all the way home so you can heat them up, once you give it a try you'll never settle for cold donuts again.