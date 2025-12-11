The Costco Frozen Meal That Belongs In The Air Fryer
Stopping at Costco to grab something for dinner on your way home from work means you have some serious options. A rotisserie chicken for just $4.99? A little something obsession-worthy from the prepared foods cooler? Or you could head to the freezer aisle, and pick up one of Costco's most air fryer-worthy frozen meals: individual-sized Marie Callender Chicken Pot Pies. Sold in packs of eight for just $12.99, these savory, flaky 10-ounce gems are comfort food personified, and they come with microwave instructions on the box. But we think you're better off cooking them up in the air fryer, where the super hot crisps up the top crust to golden, flaky perfection.
To do this, you'll want to remove the pot pie from its box and any plastic wrapping that might enclose it, but leave it in its little pan. Then, take the advice of one Redditor on an r/airfryer thread and set your appliance to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, for 27 minutes. It might seem a little strange to adhere to such an exact cook time, but the replies underneath this comment — of which there are no fewer than a dozen — confirm that this is the very best method. While the microwave might be quicker, the air fryer clearly yields far superior results.
Tips for air frying your pot pies
Because Costco sells packs of eight frozen Marie Callender pot pies, you'll have quite a few opportunities to perfect the air frying method and make any adjustments that are necessary for your specific appliance. With that said, there are some universal tips and tricks that can help you optimize your efforts from the outset. First up: You'll want to preheat your air fryer for a few minutes. This ensures that the pot pie cooks evenly, since the heating elements will already be up to temperature when you place the pastry inside. If your pot pie's sides come out more browned than you would like, you can also enclose the bottom and sides of the pie plate in aluminum foil.
Also, be sure to use the basketor a wire rack (if your air fryer is an oven-style version) because the perforations will allow the hot air to circulate all around the pot pie. The last thing you want is for your fork to hit a mushy crust. Finally, you can ensure that your pot pie is heated all the way through by inserting a meat thermometer into the middle. The temperature you're looking for is 165 degrees Fahrenheit. If it's under, put it back in for a few more minutes and re-take the temp, noting the additional minutes for the next time you heat up a frozen pot pie.