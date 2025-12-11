The Costco Frozen Meal That Belongs In The Air Fryer

Stopping at Costco to grab something for dinner on your way home from work means you have some serious options. A rotisserie chicken for just $4.99? A little something obsession-worthy from the prepared foods cooler? Or you could head to the freezer aisle, and pick up one of Costco's most air fryer-worthy frozen meals: individual-sized Marie Callender Chicken Pot Pies. Sold in packs of eight for just $12.99, these savory, flaky 10-ounce gems are comfort food personified, and they come with microwave instructions on the box. But we think you're better off cooking them up in the air fryer, where the super hot crisps up the top crust to golden, flaky perfection.

To do this, you'll want to remove the pot pie from its box and any plastic wrapping that might enclose it, but leave it in its little pan. Then, take the advice of one Redditor on an r/airfryer thread and set your appliance to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, for 27 minutes. It might seem a little strange to adhere to such an exact cook time, but the replies underneath this comment — of which there are no fewer than a dozen — confirm that this is the very best method. While the microwave might be quicker, the air fryer clearly yields far superior results.