8 Old-School Deli Orders You Rarely See Anymore

The late 19th and early 20th centuries saw a massive influx of immigrants to America. These immigrants, largely European and often Jewish, brought with them the unique culinary traditions from their home countries. Some of them would go on to open stores that demonstrated these traditions proudly: Delicatessens.

In Europe, delicatessens only focused on selling high-quality meats and cheeses. In America, they evolved over the decades to also serve sandwiches, soups, baked goods, and other prepared foods with deep roots in their original European and Jewish cuisines, acquiring the shortened name "delis" in the process. Hungry customers lined up to place their favorite orders at the counter and walked away with a hefty, meaty lunch.

Some of these orders are pretty old-school; you would be hard-pressed to find them on your typical menu nowadays. To modern tastes, many might even seem unpalatable. But, even as tastes have changed and once-classic deli orders disappear from the mainstream, you'll find defenders for each of these distinct dishes. Who knows, maybe you'll even find an unexpected new favorite here.