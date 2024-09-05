Is Liverwurst The Same As Pâté?

If you're a fan of different kinds of cured meats, chances are you're familiar with liverwurst. The soft, robustly flavored sausage is made from ground meat, liver, fat, and seasonings, which are encased, cooked, and usually served with bread. This makes it sound rather a lot like its fancy French cousin, pâté, which is also often made with ground meat, fat, and seasonings that are cooked in a mold.

So, are the two things essentially the same? Well, no, not quite, though there are lots of similarities. Liverwurst contains a variety of meats (usually pork, beef, or veal) but must also include a minimum of 30 percent liver from pork, beef, veal, sheep, or goat. Pâté can also be made with all kinds of meats, as well as livers; poultry and game are particularly popular, with chicken liver pâté being a classic dinner party favorite.

Just as with the difference between pâté, terrine, and rillettes, what sets pâté and liverwurst apart also comes down to the texture and how they're served. Pâté is usually soft and spreadable with a paste-like consistency (the word means paste in French) and is typically an appetizer or party snack. Liver pâté is especially smooth. Liverwurst, meanwhile, can be sliced as well as spread, is commonly used as a sandwich filling or cold cut, and can also be used as an ingredient in other dishes.