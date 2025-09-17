The Once-Popular Deli Meat No One Eats Anymore

Let's face it, deli meats are one of life's simple pleasures. Savory, perfectly seasoned, and effortlessly convenient, they're ideal in a sandwich for a quick grab-and-go snack, or as the finishing touch to a well-curated, elegant charcuterie board. Countless deli meats are celebrated as tried-and-true culinary classics: think smoked pastrami or the Hawaiian delicacy Spam, whose rich flavors and timeless appeal have made them staples in kitchens and delicatessens around the world. Other deli meats have had a brief moment in the spotlight, but then faded back into obscurity. Take olive loaf, for example. Nowadays, it seems this once-popular deli meat is nowhere to be found.

Although it earned a cameo in the pop culture classic "The Breakfast Club," a quick online search for "olive loaf" today will more likely lead to a similarly named, rustic bread recipe. But olive loaf isn't a carb; it's a cold cut. Specifically, it's sliced deli meat mixed with spices and studded with green olives and their trademark red pimentos. It's described as being similar to mortadella or bologna, which each have their own distinct characteristics. Like many deli classics — but not all of them — olive loaf is highly processed and not exactly picky about what kind of meat goes into it. Just take a look at Oscar Mayer's version, which is a blend of chicken and pork, while Boar's Head prefers to incorporate beef and pork into its rendition. While olive loaf can be enjoyed on it's own, it truly shines in a sandwich layered with crispy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and a touch of mustard, and much like a bologna, it could pair surprisingly well with hot honey for a next-level experience.