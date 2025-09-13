How Overripe Bananas Can Help You Attract More Hummingbirds To Your Garden

Hummingbirds are a welcome little guest of honor to any yard or garden, but sometimes, the sweet stuff that comes in the feeder just doesn't do the trick. You may already know how to use overripe bananas to attract butterflies (and if you don't, now you do!), but did you know that you can use these very same bananas to attract hummingbirds? Simply peel your overripe bananas and leave small pieces around the feeding openings of your hummingbird feeder. It works similarly to when you chop up these classic fruit peels to attract hummingbirds to your yard, and perhaps surprisingly, it isn't because of the sugar in the fruits.

Rather, it's because hummingbirds eat insects, and these overripe, sickly-sweet fruits will attract plenty of those. Hummingbirds burn an enormous number of calories (between 6,000 and 12,000 per day), so you can bet they need some serious re-fueling throughout. A hummingbird can actually eat several hundred to a thousand insects in a day on average, so a bug buffet is exactly what they love to see when they pull up for a little nectar. Since hummingbirds swallow insects whole due to the size of their bills, fruit is a great bug-attracting choice since fruit flies will go bonkers for it. These little birds also dine on small spiders, aphids, mosquitoes, beetles, caterpillars, and more, so they make for efficient pest control at the same time.