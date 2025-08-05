Chop Up These Classic Fruit Peels To Attract Hummingbirds To Your Yard

Hummingbirds are anatomically fascinating. Their teeny-tiny bodies require tremendous caloric input to sustain their high-speed flight and rapid metabolism. As a result, the majority of their diet consists of sugar (oh, to be a hummingbird). Primarily, these birds get their sustenance from nectar and sugar-water sources, which also take care of their hydration needs. One area where this diet falls short, however, is protein — and that's where some unlikely leftovers can come into play.

Hummingbirds are naturally attracted to red objects, as many of the flowers they frequent for nectar are red. If you have leftover red apple skins, you can either make a tasty snack for yourself by baking them into crispy chips — or, you can use the skins to attract hummingbirds to your yard. The first thing to note is that while hummingbirds will eat bits of apple skin if it's available, they don't typically go out of their way for it, as they are drawn to sugar-rich sources, and the skins simply aren't as sweet. For that reason, if you want to entice them to actually eat the peels, it's best to chop them up with a bit of the flesh still attached.

Another option is to use overripe or bruised apples — the kind that would otherwise spoil the bunch. As fruit ripens, its internal starches convert to sugars, making it far more enticing to the tiny insects that hummingbirds eat. A bruised apple is especially useful because it releases ethylene gas, which accelerates its own ripening, helping you get it to that perfect stage more quickly.