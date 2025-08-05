Chop Up These Classic Fruit Peels To Attract Hummingbirds To Your Yard
Hummingbirds are anatomically fascinating. Their teeny-tiny bodies require tremendous caloric input to sustain their high-speed flight and rapid metabolism. As a result, the majority of their diet consists of sugar (oh, to be a hummingbird). Primarily, these birds get their sustenance from nectar and sugar-water sources, which also take care of their hydration needs. One area where this diet falls short, however, is protein — and that's where some unlikely leftovers can come into play.
Hummingbirds are naturally attracted to red objects, as many of the flowers they frequent for nectar are red. If you have leftover red apple skins, you can either make a tasty snack for yourself by baking them into crispy chips — or, you can use the skins to attract hummingbirds to your yard. The first thing to note is that while hummingbirds will eat bits of apple skin if it's available, they don't typically go out of their way for it, as they are drawn to sugar-rich sources, and the skins simply aren't as sweet. For that reason, if you want to entice them to actually eat the peels, it's best to chop them up with a bit of the flesh still attached.
Another option is to use overripe or bruised apples — the kind that would otherwise spoil the bunch. As fruit ripens, its internal starches convert to sugars, making it far more enticing to the tiny insects that hummingbirds eat. A bruised apple is especially useful because it releases ethylene gas, which accelerates its own ripening, helping you get it to that perfect stage more quickly.
More fruits to feed hummingbirds
If you're looking to attract more hummingbirds and your standard sugar water isn't cutting it, consider incorporating fruit into your setup. Don't add it directly into the sugar-water mixture, however — that might actually deter them. Instead, cut and mash leftover fruits and place them in a shallow feeding tray. Berries, oranges, pears, and plums are all juicy, effective options. While some larger birds can eat small berries whole, hummingbirds are too tiny for that — and their beaks are designed more for sipping than chewing. Watermelon, with its high sugar and water content, is another solid choice.
Skins and peels can also be included, as long as they aren't too thick. Particularly juicy or overripe citrus fruits can work well, provided their juices are easily accessible. Bright bits of apple and plum skins help catch the birds' attention, while the juicy flesh does the rest. Combining a sugar-water dispenser with a fruit tray offers hummingbirds a broader range of nutrients, including a much-needed protein boost.
Old coffee mugs make a great DIY birdfeeder hack — they hold a good amount of fruit and are easy to hang thanks to their handles. You can leave them out year-round, and for an extra eye-catching touch, consider using an old red Christmas mug to really grab the hummingbirds' attention.