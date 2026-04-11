Why In-N-Out Always Asks Customers This Seemingly Head-Scratching Question

In-N-Out actually pioneered drive-thrus at a time when drive-ins, like the iconic California restaurant featured in "American Graffiti," were starting their ascent on the American cultural landscape. The chain's growth and popularity have led to some fairly distinct characteristics associated with these car lines today, specifically their length and wait time. It's true that In-N-Out's drive-thru lines can sometimes wrap around the street corners, while people are willing to sit there for 30-plus minutes to get their high-quality, always-fresh fast food. But perhaps the long lines are simply a product of people taking a beat to consider this head-scratcher, asked at the speaker: Will you be eating in your car? As strange an inquiry as that might seem, it actually concerns how the workers will pack up your basic Flying Dutchman sandwich and fries.

If you were to respond no, you would end up receiving your food in a bag. But if you said yes, the employees would forgo a bag and instead hand you your purchase in a four-sided cardboard tray, perfect for balancing on your lap as you consume your Double-Double and animal-style fries. Mind you, the food still comes in little paper sleeves and baskets, and they also give you placemats — basically, little touches that make eating in your car as easy and neat as possible.