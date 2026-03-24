This Fast Food Chain Won't Use Microwaves Or Freezers At Any Location

Okay, let's be real: When we're jonesing for some fast food, we know it's not going to be a Michelin-star affair. We understand there's a real risk our meal is going to see the inside of a microwave. Of course, there are exceptions to any rule, even within the delicious mediocrity of drive-thru fare. Case in point? In-N-Out Burger, which famously uses neither microwaves nor freezers to prepare its food or store its ingredients. There's a reason why Ina Garten has heart eyes for its burgers, after all. Even the iconic Julia Child loved In-N-Out.

One of the reasons the chain has such a cult following (one we personally can attest to — it really is that good) is because of the company's commitment to quality. When you sit down in one of those classic white-and-red booths, you know the burger (or grilled cheese) you're about to tear into will be every bit as delicious as a meal at a full sit-down restaurant. The produce is fresh, the buns are spongy, and the beef? It's next level: juicy, delectably tender, with the perfect seasoning and slight char. You don't get that kind of quality from a pre-made patty that's been warmed up in a microwave.