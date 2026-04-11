What Brand Is Behind Walmart's Great Value Peanut Butter?
Walmart's Great Value is the chain's primary private-label brand, and it's packed with budget-friendly favorites that are sometimes even better than the name brands. There are several big names behind certain products, including the luxurious brand behind its ice cream. This got us wondering who's responsible for Walmart's highly-rated Great Value peanut butter. Although Walmart usually keeps its suppliers under close wraps, a 2007 recall identified the (former) supplier as ConAgra.
In the past, ConAgra had been heavily involved with the private-label business. In 2012, it became the largest private label manufacturer in the U.S. after acquiring Ralcorp for an eye-watering $5 billion. However, in 2015, CEO Sean Connolly decided that the brand's private label operation was a drain on the company's resources and sold its dedicated private label business.
ConAgra did continue to be the brand behind some Walmart Great Value items, evidenced by one of the biggest canned food recalls. There are signs that it may no longer be the supplier of Walmart's Great Value peanut butter. In 2021, ConAgra sold Peter Pan — its name-brand peanut butter — to Post Holdings. Interestingly, in the 2007 recall, it was revealed that both Peter Pan and Walmart's Great Value peanut butter were produced in the same facility. This opens up the possibility that Post Holdings may have also quietly picked up the Great Value peanut butter brand from ConAgra, continuing its trend of producing both name-brand and private-label products. Further supporting this theory is that Post Holdings revealed that Peter Pan would be produced by 8th Avenue Food and Provisions, a manufacturer that specializes in private-label products.
Could Post Holdings be the new brand behind Walmart's Great Value peanut butter?
There are several subtle clues that Post Holdings could be the supplier behind Walmart's Great Value peanut butter. In 2025, Post Holdings announced its full acquisition of 8th Avenue Food and Provisions for around $880 million, which shows a clear intention that it's trying to strengthen its private label operation. Furthermore, in 2019, 8th Avenue also bought ConAgra's peanut butter plant, where we know its Great Value peanut butter would have been produced. On top of that, according to Post Holdings Inc. "[it] is a leader in the North American branded and private label [...] peanut butter." All of these factors suggest a strong likelihood that it could be the new face behind Walmart's Great Value peanut butter.
Another way to decode the manufacturer of a private-label item is by comparing its name-brand counterpart to the private-label product. Looking at the Peter Pan and Great Value peanut butter, both come in 40-ounce jars and have similar packaging. However, there are some discrepancies in the ingredients each contains. The Great Value peanut butter uses palm oil, whereas Peter Pan opts for hydrogenated vegetable oil. This might be a simple matter of a different formula, but the different production process could also suggest an alternative supplier.
With all of this considered, while it's likely that Post Holdings could be the brand behind Walmart's Great Value peanut butter, following ConAgra's departure from the peanut butter game, Walmart could have easily gone with other notable private-label peanut butter manufacturers like Sesajal or Algood Food Company. Without a recall or the unlikely event of Walmart revealing its closely guarded suppliers, there's no way we can ever truly know.