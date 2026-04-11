What Brand Is Behind Walmart's Great Value Peanut Butter?

Walmart's Great Value is the chain's primary private-label brand, and it's packed with budget-friendly favorites that are sometimes even better than the name brands. There are several big names behind certain products, including the luxurious brand behind its ice cream. This got us wondering who's responsible for Walmart's highly-rated Great Value peanut butter. Although Walmart usually keeps its suppliers under close wraps, a 2007 recall identified the (former) supplier as ConAgra.

In the past, ConAgra had been heavily involved with the private-label business. In 2012, it became the largest private label manufacturer in the U.S. after acquiring Ralcorp for an eye-watering $5 billion. However, in 2015, CEO Sean Connolly decided that the brand's private label operation was a drain on the company's resources and sold its dedicated private label business.

ConAgra did continue to be the brand behind some Walmart Great Value items, evidenced by one of the biggest canned food recalls. There are signs that it may no longer be the supplier of Walmart's Great Value peanut butter. In 2021, ConAgra sold Peter Pan — its name-brand peanut butter — to Post Holdings. Interestingly, in the 2007 recall, it was revealed that both Peter Pan and Walmart's Great Value peanut butter were produced in the same facility. This opens up the possibility that Post Holdings may have also quietly picked up the Great Value peanut butter brand from ConAgra, continuing its trend of producing both name-brand and private-label products. Further supporting this theory is that Post Holdings revealed that Peter Pan would be produced by 8th Avenue Food and Provisions, a manufacturer that specializes in private-label products.