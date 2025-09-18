Walmart Brand Ice Cream Is Made By The Same Company Behind Pricier Brands

Buying from stores' private label brands can be a great money-saver for shoppers amid rising prices. Even as they're mainly looking for value, they might be surprised by the manufacturers who make some store brand products, like the classic candy brand behind Costco's Kirkland Signature jelly beans. Walmart's Great Value ice cream is produced by a century-old business that also makes more expensive brands.

Wells Enterprises produces Blue Bunny, Halo Top, and Blue Ribbon Classics ice cream in addition to Great Value, as well as red, white, and blue Original Bomb Pops ice pops. It's been making Walmart's store brand for decades, using milk delivered daily from a farm 20 minutes from its Iowa manufacturing plant. Cones and cookies for ice cream treats are made at a nearby baking company, and Wells can turn out over one million ice cream sandwiches in a day. The Le Mars, Iowa-based company produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream each year across its brands, leading the town of 10,000 to be dubbed the Ice Cream Capital of the World.

Company co-founder Fred H. Wells started a home milk home delivery business in 1913, before teaming up with his brother, Henry C. Wells, to launch Wells Ice Cream Company of Sioux City in 1925. They sold the company in 1929, but were soon itching to make ice cream again. They held a "Name that Ice Cream" contest in 1935 to find a new name, and the winner was Blue Bunny, Wells' first brand.