The Unexpected Fruit Topping That Belongs On Pizza, According To Reddit
Love it or hate it, one of the never-ending food debates of our time is whether pineapple — let alone any fruit — belongs on pizza. It's a divisive topic that evokes strong feelings among many people, including Gordon Ramsay, who says the only way he'll eat a Hawaiian pizza is for charity. Adding fuel to the fire in the "does fruit belong on pizza" debate is a Reddit post that shows a homemade pizza topped with an unexpected fruit: blueberries.
The homemade pizza in question features garlic pizza dough crust that's topped with whipped ricotta, lemon zest, caramelized shallots, mozzarella, thyme, and blueberries. According to reactions on Reddit, this idea has merit. "A little sweet, a little savory. Absolutely lovely with a drizzle of hot honey," shares the original poster. For the pizza purists of Reddit, the addition of blueberries is just weird enough to make them cautiously curious. One commenter said, "I find these photos unsettling," yet admitted that they like to experiment and were "intrigued" by the blueberry-topped pizza.
While we aren't sure how the garlic-flavored crust would taste with the blueberries, we like the idea of pairing fruit and cheese together. One of the main complaints about pineapple on pizza is that its sweet, acidic taste overpowers the other flavors, and the extra moisture creates a mushy crust. Blueberries, on the other hand, are less juicy and have a more subtle and delicately sweet taste. As one Reddit user remarked, this unconventional topping choice sounds similar to Ina Garten's blueberry ricotta breakfast cake recipe. "So I imagine in pizza form is just as tasty," they said.
Other ways to enjoy unconventional fruit pizza toppings
While unusual, blueberries are a surprisingly versatile topping. You could easily swap out the mozzarella and instead use a rich, soft cheese like brie or Camembert, which tastes irresistible with caramelized onions. You could also skip the savory elements and wholly lean into making a dessert pizza — after all, Neapolitan pizza started as a sweet treat. One Reddit user in the original thread even suggested swapping the hot honey for a blueberry-honey reduction that delivers a fruitier flavor profile.
However, using blueberries as a pizza topping isn't the only unlikely combo that pizza aficionados champion on Reddit. In the comments section, one Reddit user shared that they recently made a tasty pizza topped with Gruyère and grapes (think: the typical pairings for wine and cheese, but in pizza form). Scroll through Reddit, and you'll also find plenty of people extolling the virtues of peach-based pizzas, like this recipe for peach and mozzarella flat bread. Similar to blueberries, peaches have a delicate taste and a less juicy texture, which prevents a mushy crust. They're also versatile. Per Reddit, consider pairing peaches on a pizza with goat cheese, prosciutto, and sprigs of basil, or with whole pistachios, pepperoni, bacon, Parmesan, and a drizzle of hot honey.
Don't like peaches? Consider a pizza from Reddit that's topped with tart apples, fennel sausage, and red onions. Just as pineapple became a controversial pizza ingredient, pizza has always been about experimentation. Whether it's adding blueberries, grapes, or peaches to your pie, why not try something different next time you make a pizza at home?