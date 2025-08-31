The Unexpected Fruit Topping That Belongs On Pizza, According To Reddit

Love it or hate it, one of the never-ending food debates of our time is whether pineapple — let alone any fruit — belongs on pizza. It's a divisive topic that evokes strong feelings among many people, including Gordon Ramsay, who says the only way he'll eat a Hawaiian pizza is for charity. Adding fuel to the fire in the "does fruit belong on pizza" debate is a Reddit post that shows a homemade pizza topped with an unexpected fruit: blueberries.

The homemade pizza in question features garlic pizza dough crust that's topped with whipped ricotta, lemon zest, caramelized shallots, mozzarella, thyme, and blueberries. According to reactions on Reddit, this idea has merit. "A little sweet, a little savory. Absolutely lovely with a drizzle of hot honey," shares the original poster. For the pizza purists of Reddit, the addition of blueberries is just weird enough to make them cautiously curious. One commenter said, "I find these photos unsettling," yet admitted that they like to experiment and were "intrigued" by the blueberry-topped pizza.

While we aren't sure how the garlic-flavored crust would taste with the blueberries, we like the idea of pairing fruit and cheese together. One of the main complaints about pineapple on pizza is that its sweet, acidic taste overpowers the other flavors, and the extra moisture creates a mushy crust. Blueberries, on the other hand, are less juicy and have a more subtle and delicately sweet taste. As one Reddit user remarked, this unconventional topping choice sounds similar to Ina Garten's blueberry ricotta breakfast cake recipe. "So I imagine in pizza form is just as tasty," they said.