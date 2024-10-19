Turn Focaccia Into Pizza With A Few Choice Toppings
Focaccia is a thick, fluffy Italian bread made with plenty of olive oil. It also sports some signature dimples (indentations in the dough created with your fingertips that serve as little flavor pools to trap the oil and other toppings). It may seem difficult to make, but it's actually one of the easiest breads, as it doesn't require any kneading. While you might dip focaccia in coffee for an Italian experience, spot it in a bread basket at your favorite restaurant, or slice it for a sandwich, you can also pile on classic toppings to turn it into a pillowy and delicious pizza.
Similar to a beloved Sicilian pie, using focaccia as a base for pizza will give you thick, chewy slices that can serve as a dinner main, appetizer, side dish, or snack. It's wildly easy to make — just add whatever toppings you love! Plus, it looks so elegant that your guests will be completely impressed.
Making and customizing focaccia pizza
When making focaccia pizza, your best bet is to use homemade dough for the most delicious results. Some recipes can be baked the same day, but most should rise overnight for the best outcome — letting the dough sit for an extended period allows the gluten to develop, giving the bread its signature rise and crumb. Before baking, spread tomato sauce and whatever toppings you prefer on your dough, and bake until the focaccia is done and the cheese is melted.
If you don't have the time or inclination to make your own dough, store-bought focaccia works in a pinch. However, since this version of the bread is pre-cooked, there is a risk of it becoming a little too dry. To counter this, lightly sprinkle the bread with water before adding your toppings to help it retain moisture. If you're using frozen focaccia, allow it to thaw before proceeding.
While traditional toppings like sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni work wonderfully, you can experiment with whatever flavors fit your style. A cheesy fig and arugula focaccia pizza could make an exciting appetizer, or perhaps a take on broccoli rabe is more up your alley.