The Tangy Ingredient That Doubles As A Crunchy Pizza Topping

It might be worth taking a trip to a salad bar before making homemade pizza for more reasons than you might think. Apart from the time you'll save washing and chopping fresh ingredients for a side salad, you can also round up some pizza toppings like marinated mushrooms, cooked bacon, and most importantly, chopped pickles. While pickles have long been considered a tangy and convenient standalone snack, nowadays, they're being added to a wider variety of foods such as waffles, ice cream, and more savory foods like pulled pork and pizza.

Chilled pickles add a briny burst of flavor and extra texture to any pizza and serve as the perfect complement to every last ounce of rich and savory melted cheese. These crunchy snacks easily enhance the smooth consistency of classic tomato sauce and balance the heaviness of cooked meats like zesty pepperoni and sausage. Yet, to make crisp pickles the star of your next pizza, swap out your tomato sauce for a creamier sauce composed of sour cream, mayonnaise, pickle juice, and select herbs. Then all you need is a jar of thinly-sliced dill pickle coins, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and your favorite pizza dough recipe.