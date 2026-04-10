9 Costco Kitchen Finds That Customers Love

On top of the fun of discovering some new foods at Costco, members love discovering goods for their kitchens. Sometimes, these finds can be as exciting as a brand aiming to reinvent the wheel with artificial intelligence applications for appliances. Others admire when manufacturers harken back to simplicity with clean lines and unencumbered functionality. No matter which end of that spectrum you fall on, Costco's inventory covers everywhere in between.

Counted among the finds that members love, Costco has an array of goods that make storage and travel easier. These include portioned out freezer trays, a portable induction cooktop, and a set of charcuterie boards from Farberware that simplify both needs, thanks to lids. While other goods are versatile and do the work of numerous appliances, single-function products can be just as satisfying when they upgrade the usability of cabinet space and pantries. Whether you're interested in keeping your stovetop splatter free, or want to discover if a happy hour helper is all it's cracked up to be, you're bound to see why Costco members are outspoken about favor for these finds.