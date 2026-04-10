9 Costco Kitchen Finds That Customers Love
On top of the fun of discovering some new foods at Costco, members love discovering goods for their kitchens. Sometimes, these finds can be as exciting as a brand aiming to reinvent the wheel with artificial intelligence applications for appliances. Others admire when manufacturers harken back to simplicity with clean lines and unencumbered functionality. No matter which end of that spectrum you fall on, Costco's inventory covers everywhere in between.
Counted among the finds that members love, Costco has an array of goods that make storage and travel easier. These include portioned out freezer trays, a portable induction cooktop, and a set of charcuterie boards from Farberware that simplify both needs, thanks to lids. While other goods are versatile and do the work of numerous appliances, single-function products can be just as satisfying when they upgrade the usability of cabinet space and pantries. Whether you're interested in keeping your stovetop splatter free, or want to discover if a happy hour helper is all it's cracked up to be, you're bound to see why Costco members are outspoken about favor for these finds.
1. All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set
It's not always the next new thing that catches your eye. Sometimes, shoppers are most interested in something classic and refined. So it is with Costco members enamored with their purchase of All-Clad's 8-piece set of kitchen utensils. Admired for their functionality as well as aesthetic, hundreds of reviews speak positively of the set that features two kinds of spoons, two kinds of ladles, a fork, a spatula, a whisk, and a caddy to hold them all.
In addition to fawning over the clean lines and how well stainless steel fits in with numerous kitchen designs, some purchasers opt to weigh-in on usefulness — weigh being the operative word. Unlike plastic or wooden utensils, the All-Clad set is said to have a nice heft to it, a point that helped win over at least one skeptical customer who admits to becoming a fan after using the $120 product. What's more, the set worth gifting is dishwasher safe. Of course, for those who may find their appliance isn't up to the task, you can always reach for flour to get your stainless steel goods shining like new again.
2. MIU 2-piece Silicone Splatter Guards
Arguably most people's least favorite part of cooking, cleanup is a problem exacerbated when it isn't just pans and plates that need scrubbing, but the counter, stovetop, and even cabinetry. Sure, it helps to know how to effortlessly clean cooking oil splatter off your walls, but it's even better to prevent it from getting there in the first place. While the silicone splatter guards from MIU aren't a new concept, Costco members are particularly fond of the design and how well they work when put to the test.
The silicone edge allows for the guards to work on pans in a range of sizes — from 8 to 12 inches — without sacrificing how well splatter is kept at bay. Purchasers are confident these guards will last, both because of how sturdy they are, and because they are easy to clean. Plus, they are dishwasher safe and simple to stow away with a flat design and folding handle.
3. Farberware Build-a-Board 2-piece Set
You may not be able to order a fully-formed charcuterie board with all the meats, cheeses, and accoutrements on it from Costco, but the warehouse chain certainly has the goods needed, including a 2-piece Farberware Build-a-Board set. At under $45, customers are provided two alternative boards with which to craft their assortment of cured meats, cheeses, crackers, fruits, nuts, and whatever other bite-sized goods and treats they fancy.
The first option is open concept, providing edge-to-edge surface area for maximum snack-ability. Alternatively, Farberware designed a divided board with six sections to arrange the food with a bit more structure. Scores of customers adore having both options to choose from, as well as the accompanying lids that facilitate preparing ahead. The dishwasher-safe lids also make transport much easier and worth the tradeoff for having to clean the bamboo boards by hand.
4. Souper Cubes Silicone Freezer Storage Tray
In 2017, Jacob and Michelle Sendowski conceived of an alternative to freezer bags to pre-portion meals that eventually brought them to ABC. Since Souper Cubes appeared on "Shark Tank" — where Lori Greiner offered a "golden ticket" — the freezer trays have found their way to the shelves of Costco warehouses. While a five-pack is priced at about $70, members who've made the investment express how glad they are to have paid a little extra for a reusable and versatile storage solution.
A key selling point for customers is that the trays that come in various sizes aren't just good for storing: They can also go directly into the oven at temperatures just over 400 F. What at first seemed like a budget buster proved beneficial. Additionally, while the product is being purchased at Costco, customers keen on supporting small businesses like knowing they've had some part in the success story of the founding couple.
5. Nuwave Dual Top Precision Induction Cooktop
Anyone who's prepared a meal with a myriad of side dishes, like a Thanksgiving feast, knows how quickly you can run out of free burners. Likewise, those lacking kitchen conveniences such as microwave-reliant dorm residents and camp-side fire stokers may be keen to know Costco offers an alternative. The Nuwave Dual Top Precision Induction Cooktop requires a flat surface and induction capable cookware to get you off to the races.
Unlike typical burners with adjustable flames or heating elements, precise temperatures can be selected for both stations up to as high as 575 F. Since the tops are independently controlled, at-home chefs can multitask to their heart's content. After learning how to navigate the various settings and features, including alternative power modes, customers with experience cooking on gas stovetops — who were unhappy with a switch to electric — were pleased with the induction performance. As for minor gripes, some raise the noticeable sound of the fan and the temperature at the edges of the cooking surface when in use.
6. Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker
Bringing commercial-style products into a home kitchen environment often leaves consumers underwhelmed with the end result. So, it's understandable that many have voiced skepticism about a countertop contraption made for making slushies at home. Will they live up to the beloved frozen treats found at convenience stores and bars? The answer about the Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker, according to numerous customer and professional reviews appears to be a resounding yes.
Despite costing around $300, the drink machine with a three-quart capacity has routinely sold out. Testers from several major media outlets all agreed with average customers that the machine is quiet, quick, and easy to clean. While many admire the SLUSHi for how well it satisfies the happy hour crowd, it can just as easily handle milkshakes, frappés, and its namesake slushies which stay cold and ready to drink for up to 12 hours. A minor inconvenience for those not wanting to overindulge is the fact that the machine won't work with less than 16 ounces. So a smaller single serving is out of the question.
7. Made-To-Fit Slide-out Shelves
Outside of minimalists, functional storage space is a fairly common problem. Many rely on tricks to keep plastic containers organized and cabinets clutter-free. This is especially true for Costco members fond of taking advantage of the warehouse chain's bulk offerings. So, it should come as no surprise that shoppers find satisfaction with Slide-a-Shelf's solution to their problem. Available for custom order through Costco's website, around 1,500 members gave the company's Made-To-Fit Slide-out Shelves their seal of approval on account of the ease of installation and the final result.
The product combines the space of ordinary cabinets with the functionality of drawers. As a result, popular applications include upgrading storage under counters and in deep pantries. Gone are the days of having to empty out half a cupboard only to discover that last can of soup you thought was in back is already gone. Similarly, a plethora of small appliances, pots, pans, and Tupperware don't need to come tumbling out of the cabinet in order to to unearth the long-neglected salad spinner. Even those reluctant to take on the project admit the installation wasn't overly challenging.
8. Ninja Flip 10-in-1 Toaster Oven
Past experiences undoubtedly leave some still skeptical about whether air fryers — a debatable name given the convection nature of the appliances — are worth it. Perhaps you've thrown away more than your fair share of inedible goods somewhere on the spectrum between soggy and stone-like. Speaking as one of the numerous customers who bought a Ninja Flip 10-in-1 Toaster Oven and Air Fryer, I can attest that the experience using it will restore your confidence in the technology.
Boasting various settings like bake, broil, dehydrate, and toast, the Ninja Flip is admired for cutting down cook time with a speedy preheat. It also helps whittle down energy bills when compared to using a full size oven for something that takes a fraction of the space. Of course, what customers really love is the namesake function that stows it snuggly against the backsplash rather than occupying a chunk of premium counter space. Plus, its utility with reheating food and toasting practically eliminate the need for a microwave or toaster. The minor hassle when it comes time to clean doesn't outweigh the benefits. An added advantage for Costco members is the slew of frozen finds they can buy that belong in their air fryer like Eggo waffles, taquitos, and chicken wings.
9. Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator
Whether or not your hackles are raised about artificial intelligence, the fast-developing technology is being integrated into many facets of daily life. This includes kitchen appliances like Samsung's Bespoke Refrigerator with a built-in AI Family Hub. In addition to being customizable with family photos and access to doorbell cameras, a key seller for this icebox is its sensor technology designed to track inventory of food going in and out of its doors and drawers.
It's true that not everyone is sold on the usefulness of the work-in-progress AI that distinguishes less than a few dozen foods, but even the complaints of an early user to USA Today haven't done much to quell fanfare for the fridge. In response to her argument that "simple things in life are probably a little bit better," Samsung referred the outlet to the owner's manual on how best to use the advanced features to avoid technical difficulties. Select grievances with the AI don't diminish Costco customers' favorable opinions of aspects such as the organizational capabilities and the beverage center.
Methodology
Narrowing down the list of kitchen finds available at Costco that customers love required a systematic exploration of the various subcategories including appliances, cookware, storage, and utensils. From there, products were organized by rating, with those favored highest with copious commentary given preferential consideration. Consensus was then verified by exploring opinions and reviews of the same products on social media and within additional forums.