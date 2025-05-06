The Trick To Keep Your Plastic Container Lids Organized And Your Cabinets Clutter-Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One sure sign of adulthood is a chaotic plastic container drawer or cabinet that causes you undue stress every time you open it. Is an organized food storage situation a myth, just like microwave-safe plastic? It doesn't have to be, and it doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg to get everything in order. While Tupperware has filed for bankruptcy (and could be on the outs), those dang plastic lids are going to be around forever, so here's how you're going to organize them: Rather than keeping them on the containers (who has space for that?), stack them side-by-side vertically and get them to stay put in their space using napkin holders.

Yes, napkin holders — such as you can get at the dollar store for super cheap, or like these metal ones from LAIHIFA, these bamboo ones from MaxGear, or these plastic holders from PITBVO — are the perfect size and design to hold most storage container lids. You can use separate holders for different sizes or shapes, and collate them in your cabinet from smallest to largest, so that each lid is visible, and it's easier to find the one you need. And then next time you spare your dinner guests from bad etiquette by offering them food to take home, you can let them marvel at your tidy plastic lid situation. It'll be so worth the effort.