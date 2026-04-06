Keep Squirrels Out Of Your Garden With This Fragrant Herb

We're not here to drag squirrels, but let's be honest: Any home gardener knows that they're a nightmare to have hanging around. They dig up seedlings, nibble on your vegetables, and are notoriously messy. At the same time, though, we should always acknowledge that it's their home too, and that they don't deserve to be harmed just for existing. Luckily, one common household herb may be a helpful deterrent to your squirrel troubles: mint.

Mint contains the aromatic compound menthol, which is what makes it so refreshing, aids digestion, and helps relieve congestion. On top of that, squirrels tend to steer clear of it because of its strong aroma, helping to keep your garden safe without hurting them. There are many different varieties of mint, including peppermint and spearmint, but if you want to keep squirrels away, peppermint is the best choice thanks to its higher menthol content.

An easy way to incorporate peppermint is by placing the plants around the produce you want to keep squirrels away from. While mint is incredibly easy to grow, plant it with caution: It's notoriously aggressive and invasive in home gardens, so it's best to keep it in a pot to avoid it spreading out of control. One upside, though, is that you can move the pot around to suit your needs. Aside from keeping your garden squirrel-free, having a supply of mint leaves to harvest and store is an easy way to keep all your digestive-friendly teas, refreshing summer salads, and cocktail needs covered.