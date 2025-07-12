The Fresh Herb That's Perfect For Beginner Gardeners To Grow

When you're ready to get your hands in the dirt and start cultivating your own kitchen staples, there's no better place to start than with herbs. Hardy and cheap, many can be grown indoors or outdoors, and there's no plant that thrives in all conditions quite like mint.

Mint's high metabolism means it processes water and nutrients quickly — and while it thrives in full sun conditions, it also does quite well in partial shade. It's a hardy perennial that grows back each year and, like marigolds, attracts pollinators and predatory bugs that kill pests. Like Martha Stewart's suggestion for the easiest veggie to grow, lettuce, it's forgiving if you forget to water it and is able to quickly bounce back with a little tender love and care. If you live in an area with frequent rainfall, that's often all it needs to thrive, but it also does well in hot, dry areas with some extra watering.

However, there's one extremely important thing to keep in mind when growing mint in your garden: It spreads like wildfire. Mint plants grow through rhizomes, meaning their roots spread through the surrounding area and sprout new plants. Planting it directly in your garden can cause major problems, competing with and choking out your other plants. For best results, keep mint confined to raised beds away from your other plants or, better yet, confine it to a pot.