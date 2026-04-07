This Type Of Alcohol Will Go Bad In Your Liquor Cabinet

It goes without saying that not all alcohol is created equal. You have your budget boxed cabernet wines and your Kirkland Signature vino versus some of the most expensive champagnes in the world. There are also clear liquors and amber-hued, as well as cream-based. Some liquor you can keep safely in or on a devoted cabinet for years, and others, well, they require slightly more thoughtful storage. Sugary liqueurs, also called cordials, can spoil a lot faster than their non-sugary liquor counterparts, especially if they're kept in a less-than-ideal environment.

The reason for this is the sugars themselves. Added at the end of the creation process, these sweeteners actually feed any bacteria that might be present (or introduced) in the liqueurs, causing accelerated spoilage. This is especially true if the liquor contains both high levels of sugar and lower alcohol content – because there isn't enough alcohol in it to act, essentially, as a disinfectant.

So liqueurs like Grand Marnier, but also and especially Kahlúa, St. Germaine, and Midori, which contain 20% alcohol or less, are going to last anywhere up to about a year after opening. This is in contrast with non-sugary, higher-proof liquor, which can last up to two years (and remain drinkable beyond that, though the quality might start to dim).