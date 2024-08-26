The Most Expensive Champagne In The World Makes Dom Pérignon Look Cheap

Champagne is often associated with wealth, caviar, gold, diamonds, riches, and old money (maybe even a certain Taylor Swift song). For most of us, any Champagne is a sign of a special occasion, and the mention of a luxury label like Dom Pérignon must signify something life-changing. But the most expensive bottle of Champagne in the world makes the priciest bottle of Dom (1959 Rose that sold at auction for $84,700) look like child's play.

Goût de Diamants, literally "Taste of Diamonds", has been called the "queen of Champagnes" and has a price tag worthy of the crown jewels. One bottle of Miss Goût will set you back at least $1.5 million. Some report that bottles of this expensive vintage have sold for over $2 million.

This luxury bottle of bubbles is known for its diamond-shaped logo, reminiscent of the Superman 'S,' but this specific vintage turns Champagne from Clark Kent to Superman. Genuine, high-quality Champagne is already expensive enough. But when you add on 18k white gold and a 19k diamond like the 2013 Goût de Diamants, it's no surprise to see the price tag skyrocket up, up, and away.