The Most Expensive Champagne In The World Makes Dom Pérignon Look Cheap
Champagne is often associated with wealth, caviar, gold, diamonds, riches, and old money (maybe even a certain Taylor Swift song). For most of us, any Champagne is a sign of a special occasion, and the mention of a luxury label like Dom Pérignon must signify something life-changing. But the most expensive bottle of Champagne in the world makes the priciest bottle of Dom (1959 Rose that sold at auction for $84,700) look like child's play.
Goût de Diamants, literally "Taste of Diamonds", has been called the "queen of Champagnes" and has a price tag worthy of the crown jewels. One bottle of Miss Goût will set you back at least $1.5 million. Some report that bottles of this expensive vintage have sold for over $2 million.
This luxury bottle of bubbles is known for its diamond-shaped logo, reminiscent of the Superman 'S,' but this specific vintage turns Champagne from Clark Kent to Superman. Genuine, high-quality Champagne is already expensive enough. But when you add on 18k white gold and a 19k diamond like the 2013 Goût de Diamants, it's no surprise to see the price tag skyrocket up, up, and away.
What makes Champagne so expensive?
Champagne first gained popularity in the 5th century when it was used in the coronations of French kings, which were held (of course) in Reims Cathedral in the Champagne region. The tradition of serving Champagne at royal events soon spread throughout all of Europe.
In 1936, Champagne was recognized as controlled designation of origin product. Other foods like Parmigiano Reggiano from Italy and Jersey Royal potatoes from the U.K. have similar designations. Products with these designations can only be made in certain geographic regions if they want to legally be labeled as such. Champagne must be made in the Champagne region of France using the "méthode champenoise" as outlined by the Comité interprofessionnel du vin de Champagne (CIVC) to receive the coveted title. Yes, there is an actual legal group whose job is to determine whether or not Champagnes are good enough to be labeled as such.
Only so many grapes can be grown and harvested every year. According to the CIVC, only 102 liters (27 gallons) of juice can be extracted each year per 160 kilograms (353 pounds) of grapes. When making a vintage Champagne like Goût de Diamants, the grapes must be 100% from the label's harvest year. Vintners aren't allowed to mix in reserve wines like in non-vintage varieties. A vintage also must ferment for at least three years before it's ready for market. This creates a high demand and limited supply for vintages from particularly strong harvest years and can contribute to higher prices.
What makes Goût de Diamants the most expensive Champagne?
The CIVC explains the general allure, exclusivity, and price of Champagne, but what makes the Goût de Diamants worth nearly $2 million? The label is made entirely from 18k white gold and features a large 19k diamond in the center. The concept was brought to life by Alexander Amosu, a luxury goods designer known for owning the world's most expensive Blackberry and one of the world's most expensive suits. This expensive vintage is classified as a "Grand Cru" with a mix of Chardonnay, Pinot noir, and Pinot Meunier grapes. The Grand Cru grapes are considered some of the highest quality in the world. So don't worry, if you do find yourself with an extra million, the expense of this bottle is more than just the label.
What if we don't have a million dollars, can we still get high quality Champagne? Yes! Just because your bottle doesn't come with a diamond-crusted label, doesn't mean it's low quality. Doreen Winkler, an expert sommelier, recommends buying grower Champagne if you're looking for a high-quality bottle at an affordable price. Grower Champagnes are made by the farmers harvesting the grapes. They're smaller batches and don't have a uniform taste in the same way big-name labels will. Only 5% of Champagnes in the U.S. are classified as grower Champagnes, so Winkler recommends going to a specialty shop or shopping online to find your next bottle.