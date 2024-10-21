We Tried 8 Budget Boxed Cabernet Sauvignon Wines: Here's How They Rank

When you hear the word cabernet, you probably think of a rich, bold wine with lots of body. Your first instinct may also be to buy it in a bottle — but there are actually quite a few first-rate boxed options. I know boxed wines haven't always evoked an image of quality, but today, they have a lot to offer consumers, especially if you're looking to save money and preserve an open package for as long as possible – boxed wines stay fresh weeks after opening.

If you're new to the world of boxed wines, you might not know where to start. But I can help. I may not be a sommelier, but I sure do love boxed wine. I've tasted more than my fair share of cabernets, too, boxed and bottled (it's one of my favorite varietals). Plus, I sampled eight boxed cabernets and can't wait to tell you how they stacked up against each other. Believe me, some were much better than others.

These eight boxes are ranked on complexity, acidity, body, and overall flavor (including how dry or sweet they are) to help point you in the right direction. I'll elaborate on my methodology more at the end, but for now, keep reading so you can cross yourself off the list of unsuspecting shoppers and count yourself in the ranks of well-informed boxed cabernet consumers.