We Tried 8 Budget Boxed Cabernet Sauvignon Wines: Here's How They Rank
When you hear the word cabernet, you probably think of a rich, bold wine with lots of body. Your first instinct may also be to buy it in a bottle — but there are actually quite a few first-rate boxed options. I know boxed wines haven't always evoked an image of quality, but today, they have a lot to offer consumers, especially if you're looking to save money and preserve an open package for as long as possible – boxed wines stay fresh weeks after opening.
If you're new to the world of boxed wines, you might not know where to start. But I can help. I may not be a sommelier, but I sure do love boxed wine. I've tasted more than my fair share of cabernets, too, boxed and bottled (it's one of my favorite varietals). Plus, I sampled eight boxed cabernets and can't wait to tell you how they stacked up against each other. Believe me, some were much better than others.
These eight boxes are ranked on complexity, acidity, body, and overall flavor (including how dry or sweet they are) to help point you in the right direction. I'll elaborate on my methodology more at the end, but for now, keep reading so you can cross yourself off the list of unsuspecting shoppers and count yourself in the ranks of well-informed boxed cabernet consumers.
8. Vendange Cabernet Sauvignon
Coming in dead last on my list of budget boxed wines is Vendange cabernet sauvignon. It may be cheap, but that's about the only good thing I can say. The packaging describes this wine as "Rich & bold with notes of black cherry & toasted oak," but I found it didn't deliver on those promises. Instead, I thought the body was lacking; it was light at best. It also had a super high acidity, making it slightly tart and bitter, two things I don't enjoy. It was a touch drying at the end, which I like, but that wasn't nearly enough to save it. Needless to say, I do not recommend this boxed cabernet and won't ever purchase it again. Seriously, it is not for me.
This particular brand comes in a small 500 ml box, which may be convenient for a brief outdoor adventure or trip to the pool. However, that is not enough to win me over, especially considering all the better options out there. The mini box should only cost you about $3.50 to $4.00, which is a good deal, but for just a touch more, you can buy a mini of my number two pick — (spoiler alert!) Bota Box. In addition, this brand doesn't make a full-sized box, so it's kind of limiting. Do yourself a favor and get any other options on my list; you'll be glad you did.
7. Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon
Next up is Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon. It is miles ahead of Vendange, but still, it isn't really for me. Compared to the other wines on this list it has a much sweeter taste, and that's something I seriously dislike (pretty much across the board), but especially in Cabernet. When I first poured myself a taste of this wine I immediately noticed an aroma of fruity jam and blackberry, so it grabbed my attention from the start. However, upon first taste, the sweetness overtook my palate. I'll admit, it was very smooth, had a pleasantly low acidity, and a slightly drying effect on the tip of my tongue, all of which I enjoyed and helped balance sweetness overall. However, it wasn't enough to change my mind about the wine as a whole.
A box of Barefoot Cabernet will run you anywhere from $16 to $23, but about $20 is pretty standard. With this in mind, it is quite expensive compared to many of the other budget options on this list. In my opinion, this is reason enough to rank it pretty low. Still, even if I didn't factor in price, I wouldn't have ranked this boxed Cabernet very high due to its overly sweet taste. It just isn't an all purpose crowd pleaser. If you prefer a sweeter red wine, you might like it more than me, but really, it isn't nearly as tasty as the upcoming boxed Cabernets.
6. Bay Bridge Cabernet Sauvignon
Bay Bridge Cabernet Sauvignon is the first budget boxed wine on this list that I would willingly buy again. It certainly wouldn't be my first pick, as is evident by its sixth-place ranking, but if I was trying to save money and it was the least expensive option available, I'd have no qualms about buying a box of it. After all, a full-sized three-liter box only costs about $14 to $16, and that's a screaming deal for the equivalent of 20 glasses of wine. As the box says, "Bay Bridge Vineyards proves that you can find a great wine at a great price," and I agree. Well, basically. I might not go so far as to call it great, but it is undeniably decent.
So, what makes this wine better than the previous two options? Well, it is nice and smooth with a round mouthfeel and a hint of fruitiness that I think most people can enjoy. It isn't overly dry or sweet, although it is a touch sweet in the middle. Really though, it comes in under the radar in all categories and isn't overly anything. I'm not saying it is bland, it just lacks boldness — and I wouldn't expect it to blow anyone away. Basically, it's drinkable regardless of your tastes. I also think it could be a fantastic pick for new wine drinkers.
5. Pacific Peak Cabernet Sauvignon
Pacific Peak Cabernet Sauvignon makes an excellent choice if you seek an easy drinking budget boxed wine. The packaging states, "This deep full-bodied Cabernet offers a balanced and persistent finish," but I think that is a bit of a stretch. It isn't bad by any means — I actually enjoyed it quite a bit, but I found it to be much lighter and the finish faded quite fast.
Upon first taste, I noticed Pacific Peak Cab was smooth at the front and more complex at the end, giving it a nice progressive mouthfeel. However, I think it missed the full to medium-bodied quality you expect from a good Cabernet Sauvignon. In fact, if it wasn't labeled Cabernet I'd probably think it was a Pinot Noir (a grape known for its smooth, easy drinking flavor and slightly elevated price tag). While there is nothing wrong with Pinot Noir, sadly Pacific Peak left me wanting a bit more since it is a Cabernet.
One place Pacific Peak excels is price. A three-liter box only costs about $13.50. Compared to many other boxed wines, that's an outstanding price, so not only is it smooth, but it won't break the bank. In the end, if you are searching for a budget boxed red that won't speak to or overwhelm any specific preferences, this could be the product for you.
4. Black Box Cabernet Sauvignon
Black Box Cabernet Sauvignon earned a solid middle place ranking on my list, which is nothing to scoff at. It has a decent price and an even better flavor. What I really like about this budget boxed Cabernet though is its rich mouthfeel and well-rounded taste. It has a nice progression on the palate that starts ultra smooth and then becomes dry on the tip of your tongue. Black Box isn't as dry as Bota Box or Summit (which earned the top two spots) but it's still pleasantly dry for a boxed Cabernet. In addition, it isn't sweet but manages to maintain a deep fruit taste. I'm not sure how, but I'm here for it.
Depending on where you shop, Black Box Cabernet costs between $15.99 and $22.99. While that is a decent price range, there are definitely cheaper options available. Still, I have bought this brand many times before and will continue to do so moving forward. Really, it is a quality choice by any means. Actually, it is almost interchangeable (ranking-wise) with the upcoming pick, Hectare. It only scored lower because of the slightly elevated cost. However, Black Box wines can be found in most liquor stores, so it's pretty convenient, especially if you tend to stick to smaller stores.
3. Hectare Cabernet Sauvignon
It's finally time for the top three and Hectare Cabernet Sauvignon is more than worthy of starting us off. It has an impressively low price and an easy-drinking flavor profile I think anyone can love, so ranking it number three was a no-brainer for me. A three-liter box of Hectare should only cost about $12.99, making it the cheapest full-sized boxed wine on this list. Don't let the budget price scare you though (expensive doesn't always equal better), it actually holds its own against higher priced options and even kicks many of their butts regarding taste.
As noted, Hectare Cabernet has an easy to drink flavor, and I think many palates and preferences will find it appealing. It is exceptionally smooth and well-rounded to boot. For a Cabernet, it is not too dry or too sweet. Actually, it's not overly anything — but in a good way, a very good way. After a couple of tastes (I just had to go back for more), I noticed that Hectare had a lingering drying effect on the tip of my tongue, but just barely. It isn't nearly as dry as Bota Box, but it had enough flavor and dryness to make it a solid Cabernet by anyone's standards. I for one will seek this boxed wine out in the future, particularly when I'm trying to save a few bucks or aim to please a group of friends with one purchase.
2. Bota Box Cabernet Sauvignon
As a brand, Bota Box is the proud winner of many awards, and guess what? You can go ahead and count my second-place ranking for Bota Box Cabernet Sauvignon as yet another accolade. I'll admit, I've been a fan of Bota Box wines for a long time. Regardless of the grape, it is a shining example of what quality boxed wine can and should be. The Cabernet in particular is rich, smooth, and aims to please.
Bota Box Cabernet is bold and medium-bodied, just like the varietal should be. If you didn't know it came from a box, you'd never guess it wasn't poured from a bottle. It boasts delicious, round flavors of cherry and smooth vanilla on the palate that are expertly balanced. It's not sweet, fruity, or excessively dry. It did dry the back of my tongue at the end, but not enough to turn anyone off. Honestly, I think any palate, refined or not, could easily savor Bota Box's Cabernet.
This wine's bold taste sets it ahead of every lower-ranking wine on this list. It's not even in the same class as Vendange, which received the lowly eighth-place spot. It costs about $15.99 to $20.99, but the lower end of the price range is quite common, so it's definitely a budget boxed wine, even if it doesn't taste like one. Even so, it wasn't quite as tasty or inexpensive as my number one pick, but it makes an excellent all-around choice.
1. Summit Cabernet Sauvignon
Finally, it's the moment we've all been waiting for, and the award of the number one budget boxed Cabernet goes to Summit. It hits all the markers of a quality Cabernet. Plus, at just around $13.99 to $17.99 a box, it does it at an incredibly affordable price, making it an all-around winner in my book.
Summit Cabernet Sauvignon has an aromatic nose and a round mouthfeel. When I gave it a taste, it dried my entire palate and that's something I love. I know I've been hyping up extra dry wine, but something about this one really speaks to me even though it isn't bone dry. Maybe it's the smooth edges and round mouthfeel. It is so well balanced that I couldn't deny its appeal and I don't think you could either. There's something about its smooth edges and full-bodied taste that drew me in. The only way you wouldn't like this wine is if you prefer sweet wine because this one is anything but. Other than that, it makes a safe bet for every palate. Actually, it's more than a safe bet, it's a freaking awesome choice.
I don't know if I should admit this, but I'm also a sucker for labels. Everyone knows you should never choose wine based on the label, but Summit's is sleek, modern, and moody — I love it! Seriously, I fail to see how anyone could say this wine does not surpass expectations for a budget boxed Cabernet Sauvignon.
My Methodology Explained
As mentioned in the introduction, I'm not a sommelier, but I love wine, boxed or not. I also worked in restaurants and bars for 20 years, so I have a very good understanding of what people enjoy. With this in mind, I personally tasted each of the boxed Cabernets on this list. I even embraced standard wine tasting rules, like never slurping, spitting, or saying a wine has nice legs — you're welcome.
While most of the boxes I purchased myself, you should know that two of the eight wines I tried, Black Box and Barefoot, were sent to me for free by the brands' PR company. However, I took every precaution not to let that affect my ranking, and considering Barefoot only earned a second-to-last place spot, I think I did a good job of not letting free samples cloud my judgment.
As far as the specific ranking, I considered a wine's acidity, complexity, length on the palate, body, and overall flavor, including whether it was fruity, sweet, or dry (all of which are common wine tasting terms). I gave higher marks to full-bodied, dry Cabernets that were not sweet. I typically shy away from sweet wines in general, but Cabernet in particular shouldn't be sweet (at least in my opinion). After considering the above criteria, ranking the eight budget boxes I tasted was simple. In the end, I would buy any of the top five wines on my list again without hesitation. I'd even buy number six (Bay Bridge) again, just not if the top five were also available.