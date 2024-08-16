The Best Food City In The World, According To Andrew Zimmern

Beloved American chef and former host of "Bizarre Foods," Andrew Zimmern is known to have good taste. Whether it's his favorite hot sauces or his most memorable meal, when Zimmern has a food opinion, people listen. So it's no surprise that when he took to TikTok to discuss his top five food cities in the world, there was much anticipation for his responses.

Zimmern's top four food cities may come as no shock. Number five came in as a tie between Paris and Madrid, two cities that he said he simply couldn't separate. Four was awarded to Mexico City due to its variety and flavors. The number-three spot was given to Tokyo and two was given to Chengdu in the Sichuan Provence of China.

But the number-one spot? Well, that was enthusiastically given to none other than New York City (a place that already has some of the best pizza on the planet), but not NYC as a whole. Specifically, Zimmern noted that the borough of Queens, if partitioned off from the rest of the city, would easily be the best food city in the world.