The Not-So-Bizarre Food Andrew Zimmern Refuses To Eat

Being a grown-up is great and all, but for many of us, childhood memories bring back the fond experiences of licking cake batter off whisks in the kitchen and, of course, sneaking bites of cookie dough straight from the tray. Unfortunately, neither of these habits is fully advisable — these kinds of baking mixtures often contain uncooked flour and raw eggs, both of which can cause food poisoning. However, many adults who technically know better still long for a taste of the good stuff — unless you're Andrew Zimmern, that is.

When asked what universally loved food he couldn't get behind, the Emmy-winning chef and "Bizarre Foods" host adamantly declared that cookie dough was on his miss-me list, calling it "terrible" and "not my thing." He admitted he's just too partial to the taste of baked cookies to find the dough — which is just "raw flour with sugar and other s***," he condemned — appealing.

Cookie dough lovers, brace yourselves, because Andrew Zimmern's stance actually makes a lot of sense — especially coming from a culinary professional with a trained and adventurous palate. When sugar and flour are baked, they undergo chemical processes — such as caramelization and the Maillard reaction — that transform their flavor from simply one-note and sweet to a far more complex and nuanced profile. The dough's undeveloped, saccharine nature is potentially just lackluster to a chef of Zimmern's caliber. If you don't relate, we get it — neither do we! — but we listen, and we don't judge.