Andrew Zimmern's Worst Experience As A Michelin Restaurant Stage

Accidents are bound to happen in a kitchen, regardless of how skilled you are. The busier the restaurant, the more likely a knife is to slice into something it shouldn't. Acclaimed chef Andrew Zimmern is no stranger to knife slips when it comes to opening oysters — a shucking nightmare.

Working at The Quiet Clam on Long Island at the age of 14 undoubtedly prepared him for his eventual stage at a Michelin-starred restaurant in France in 1980 — where he would have his most disastrous culinary experience. In 2023, Zimmern sat down with Food & Wine to detail this harrowing event.

A key position in a fine dining establishment, the oyster shucker can make or break the flow of service. After watching his coworkers struggle to keep pace, Zimmern's sous chef moved him to the raw bar station leading to what would be an unforgettable night. His grip slipped on a wet towel, leading to the very sharp and very pointy French-style oyster knife stabbing into Zimmern's hand rather than the oyster shell leaving him with a scar as a souvenir. A quick brandy rinse via the nearby patisserie station and a fresh towel later, Zimmern kept on shucking. While this isn't the triage recommended for at home chefs who want to make say their own oysters Rockefeller, Zimmern's tips for shucking are great to follow.